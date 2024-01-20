Bournemouth v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Leaders can continue on their march

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Bournemouth v Liverpool. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool

You can watch Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday January 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

2pts 19-10 BoyleSports, Hills

You can bet on Bournemouth v Liverpool here and get £50 in free bet builder bets with Betfair

Bournemouth v Liverpool odds

Bournemouth 10-3

Liverpool 8-11

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news

Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are both away and Marcos Senesi is suspended. Lloyd Kelly will hope to be involved but Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez are all out.

Liverpool

Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are on international duty while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas are all out.

Bournemouth v Liverpool predictions

No team managed to establish a firm grip on the Premier League title race in the first half of the season but Liverpool will recognise they can do just that at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Reds went into the weekend with a two-point cushion and while a split gameweek, organised to placate those desperate for a winter break, may not be everybody's cup of tea, it could work out handily for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Turning that advantage into a five-point cushion would be a real boost, particularly as Klopp is scratching around for players with his star Mo Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and creative influence Trent Alexander-Arnold among a long list of other absentees.

The sight of Salah limping out of Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana with a hamstring injury on Thursday will do nothing to boost confidence that the Anfield outfit can last the pace this season, but that is a problem for another day because a trip to Bournemouth cannot be dismissed as an easy three points.

They made that mistake when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Vitality in March and the Cherries' recent form suggests they are in fine fettle, having won seven of their last ten league games following a nine-game winless start under Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth have lost their other eight of their last nine league games against Liverpool, but they have demonstrated in recent weeks that they have little respect for reputations, winning 3-0 at Manchester United, easing past Newcastle 2-0 at home and then forcing Aston Villa to score an injury-time goal to gain a point from their visit to the south coast.

It is a big ask for them to beat a team who have lost just once in the league this season - Liverpool's sole defeat came at Tottenham when they were downed by a late own goal having finished the game with only nine men.

But one man to keep an eye on is Dominic Solanke, who is finally establishing himself as a fine top-flight striker with eight goals in seven matches, a run that has included both goals against the Magpies and a hat-trick in a victory at Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have found clean sheets hard to come by on the road - just struggling Burnley and Sheffield United have been shut out - and there is little double that Iraola's men pose a much stronger scoring threat than that pair could muster.

The striking resources Klopp still possesses - Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are all potential match-winners - suggest they can make the trip back north having banked a sixth away league win of the campaign, but Bournemouth are capable of making them fight all the way and should score.

Key stat

Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in their ten Premier League away games - against bottom-two sides Burnley and Sheffield United

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Tavernier; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kluivert, Marcondes, Adu-Adjei, Scott, Moore, Kelly

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenbach, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gakpo, McConnell, Clark, Quansah, Kelleher, Elliott, Gordon

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Philip Billing

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing

Liverpool

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Diogo Jota

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Bournemouth b et builder predictions

Darwin Nunez over 1.5 shots on target

The Uruguayan has to take responsibility in Salah's absence and, after having five shots on target in the recent win over NEwcastle, looks happy to do just that, so he should have at least two goal-bound efforts

Over 5 Liverpool corners

The Reds can force at least six corners. They average 5.7 in their Premier League matches this season and had ten in the reverse fixture and seven in their November League Cup visit to the Vitality

Over 2 goals

Liverpool have scored twice in each of their last four domestic away games and six of Bournemouth's last seven home matches have featured at least three goals

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Grab £50 in Betfair bet builder free bets on Bournemouth v Liverpool

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet £10 on Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button on their homepage Create your username and password and register a new account with code ZSKW16 Place a £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook with minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) £50 in free bet builder bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled

Betfair Bournemouth v Liverpool betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

Open a new account using promo code ZSKW16

SMS verification required

Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit card

Place a minimum £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook. Min odds 1-2 (1.5)

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

Further T&Cs apply. Visit Betfair for more details

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.