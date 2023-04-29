Bournemouth v Leeds predictions and odds: Improving Cherries can pile on the pressure
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to bet on Bournemouth v Leeds
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Bournemouth
1pt 31-20 bet365
Bournemouth v Leeds odds
Bournemouth 31-20
Leeds 17-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v Leeds team news
Bournemouth
Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all out but Jack Stephens should return to the starting line-up after being ineligible to face his parent club Southampton in midweek.
Leeds
Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams remain sidelined and Maximilian Wober is again a doubt after missing the midweek draw with Leicester. Luis Sinisterra limped off against the Foxes and is another who misses out.
Bournemouth v Leeds predictions
Bournemouth put Southampton at serious risk of relegation with Thursday’s gritty 1-0 success at St Mary's and the much-improved Cherries can heap the pressure on Leeds.
Gary O'Neil’s men have all but assured themselves of Premier League football next season with that victory over the Saints, which was a fifth win from their last eight top-flight matches.
Bournemouth have also recorded victories over Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester and Tottenham this month and they should have little to fear from relegation-threatened Leeds despite the visitors' desperation for points.
Javi Gracia’s side are only one point clear of the relegation zone and their midweek 1-1 draw at home to Leicester extended their winless run to four.
But away from home, Leeds’ performances have been abject to say the least and they have lost 11 of 16 league games on their travels.
United have taken only one point from trips to the current bottom four so the confident Cherries are taken to expose a shaky backline who have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine.
Key stat
Leeds have conceded 23 goals in their last eight league matches, an average of 2.9 goals per game.
Probable teams
Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Neto; Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier; Christie, Billing; Solanke.
Subs: Senesi, Vina, Moore, Cook, Semenyo, Ouattara, Brooks, Zabarnyi.
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Rodrigo, Summerville; Bamford.
Subs: Aaronson, Kristensen, Rutter, Struijk, Forshaw, Gnonto, Greenwood.
Inside info
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Marcus Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith
Leeds
Penalty taker Rodrigo/Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper
Card magnet Marc Roca
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport