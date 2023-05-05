Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions and odds: Blues could make another sluggish start
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Bournemouth v Chelsea
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Bournemouth to score first
1pt 11-8 bet365
Bournemouth v Chelsea odds
Bournemouth 12-5
Chelsea 6-5
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v Chelsea team news
Bournemouth
Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are sidelined. Chris Mepham is a doubt.
Chelsea
Armando Broja, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Marcus Bettinelli are all out.
Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions
Few pundits would have predicted that Bournemouth and Chelsea would be level on points with four games of the Premier League season remaining, but the Blues’ fall from grace has coincided with the Cherries’ revival under Gary O’Neil.
Slow starts have been a running theme of Chelsea's abject campaign and they were blown away inside the first 35 minutes of their defeat at Arsenal last time out, going into half-time 3-0 down.
Chelsea undoubtedly have a better squad than Bournemouth but they look extremely disjointed at present, and it isn't clear that Frank Lampard knows what his best team is.
There is no such lack of cohesion about the Cherries and O’Neill has fostered a togetherness that has seen them pull away from the relegation zone.
An end to Chelsea's troubles doesn't seem to be forthcoming any time soon and a Bournemouth side on a roll could strike first on the south coast.
Key stat
Chelsea have conceded first in five of their last six games
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke
Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk
Inside info
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Mykhailo Mudryk
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Conor Gallagher
