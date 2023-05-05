Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions and odds: Blues could make another sluggish start

When to bet on Bournemouth v Chelsea

Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth v Chelsea team news

Bournemouth

Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are sidelined. Chris Mepham is a doubt.

Chelsea

Armando Broja, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Marcus Bettinelli are all out.

Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions

Few pundits would have predicted that Bournemouth and Chelsea would be level on points with four games of the Premier League season remaining, but the Blues’ fall from grace has coincided with the Cherries’ revival under Gary O’Neil.

Slow starts have been a running theme of Chelsea's abject campaign and they were blown away inside the first 35 minutes of their defeat at Arsenal last time out, going into half-time 3-0 down.

Chelsea undoubtedly have a better squad than Bournemouth but they look extremely disjointed at present, and it isn't clear that Frank Lampard knows what his best team is.

There is no such lack of cohesion about the Cherries and O’Neill has fostered a togetherness that has seen them pull away from the relegation zone.

An end to Chelsea's troubles doesn't seem to be forthcoming any time soon and a Bournemouth side on a roll could strike first on the south coast.

Key stat

Chelsea have conceded first in five of their last six games

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Inside info

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Adam Smith

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Mykhailo Mudryk

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

