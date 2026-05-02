Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 3

Kick-off 7pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Premier League

TV TNT Sports 1

That old "too good to go down" debate gets its weekly airing on Sunday night when Tottenham will hope to show they are just that by winning at Champions League-bound Aston Villa.

Spurs desperately need to get something from this trip to Villa Park against a Villa side who could be forgiven for having eyes on Thursday's crunch Europa League semi-final showdown with Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston VIlla

1pts 6-5 Paddy Power

Best player bet

Pedro Porro Over 0.5 Shots on Target

2-1 bet365

Longshot

Under 1.5 goals

10-3 bet365

Aston Villa vs Tottenham preview

Tottenham have won a game, Roberto de Zerbi has brought belated defensive steel into their armory and Aston Villa are in the middle of a European semi-final that has to be something of a distraction.

All three facts are positives from a Tottenham standpoint for this Sunday night showdown at Villa Park, a game with colossal implications at either end of the table.

There is a glimmer of belief around Spurs after last week's entirely unconvincing 1-0 win at relegated Wolves, and Villa are in a minor lull after a pair of 1-0 defeats of their own, one at Fulham in the Premier League, the other at Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.

And yet surely at the prices Villa are the value.

This, let’s not forget, is fifth versus 18th - and the team in fifth are at home, where they have picked up one more point than the team in 18th have amassed both at home and away.

Tottenham are not suddenly transformed by De Zerbi's arrival though they have certainly put shifts in against Brighton in a game which ended 2-2 and at Molineux last week.

It's just that the bottom line remains. They have not been good over the second half of the season, do not look like scoring goals - right-back Pedro Porro has had more shots than any of his colleagues in De Zerbi's three games in charge - and Villa are quite simply the better team, by quite a margin.

The major question mark is not over any perceived Tottenham improvement under the Italian, but more the side that Unai Emery will put out and how much Thursday's loss at the City Ground took out of them.

With an eight-point edge over the teams below them, he could arguably presume a top-five finish is secure and ring the changes.

Emery would still have faith in ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings, Harvey Elliott, Leon Bailey, Jaden Sancho and one or two others, and to be fair his squad has some depth to it while Tottenham's which remains riddled with injuries.

But until we know any different with regards to team selection, the odds just scream that Villa are the team to back.

Porro poised for a pop or two from the back

Pedro Porro has fired off seven shots in three games under De Zerbi, five on target, so is in the mood to try his luck from right-back.

Rivals to keep low-scoring runs going

Villa go into the game having suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses, Spurs have been involved in two 1-0s in their last three, so don't be surprised if this is short of goals.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet Builder

Over two Tottenham Cards

Spurs average 2.6 cards per game and with the stakes this high expect them to have at least three names taken by referee Sam Barrott.

Antonin Kinsky to make three or more saves

Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky had a quiet time at Wolves but he can expect to be busy just down the road at Villa.

Under ten Corners

Spurs' away games average just under 10 corners a time and they and Villa can keep to single figures here.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

♦ Villa have won each of their last four home fixtures, scoring 12 goals.

♦ Tottenham, 1-0 winners at Wolves last Saturday, have won 23 of their 34 points away from home.

♦ Ten of Ollie Watkins' 11 league goals have come since the start of December - no player has scored more in that period.

♦ None of the last 21 Premier League meetings between these sides has ended in a draw.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Premier League . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Aston Villa 23-20 Tottenham 11-5 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Midfielder Amadou Onana limped out of Villa's 1-0 Europa League loss at Nottingham Forest on Thursday and is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Mings, Digne, Luiz, Bailey, Sancho, Barkley, Abraham.

Tottenham

Spurs will be without keeper Guglielmo Vicario and striker Dominic Solanke. Xavi Simons' season-ending injury at Wolves means he joins Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Subs: Spence, Draguson, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Bissouma, Maddison.

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FAQs

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Premier League?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham takes place on Sunday, May 3 and kicks off at 7pm BST.

Where is Aston Villa vs Tottenham being played?

The venue for the game is Villa Park.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Tottenham ?

Aston Villa are 23-20 to win, Tottenham are an 11-5 chance and the draw is 13-5 with bet365.

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