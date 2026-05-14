Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, May 15

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Aston Villa and Liverpool both have 59 points going into their Premier League clash on Friday, and each knows a win will secure Champions League football for next season.

The Villans can also qualify for that competition by winning Wednesday's Europa League final, but manager Unai Emery is insistent that he doesn't want to leave anything to chance, and his side can take advantage of a Reds team who have won only one of their last six away games.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston Villa

2pts 19-10 Hills, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Ollie Watkins to score

13-8 Hills, Paddy Power

Longshot

Aston Villa to win 3-2

25-1 bet365

Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview

The boos boomed around Anfield last Saturday, with Arne Slot in the firing line as Liverpool again floundered in a tepid 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea.

A trip away from the Merseyside microscope might previously have appealed to the Dutchman, yet the Reds' recent 3-2 defeat at Manchester United was their fifth loss in their last six on the road.

Praised for calmly steering the club to success in their first season following Jurgen Klopp's departure, Slot's relaxed demeanour is now a stick to beat him with, while any emotion is deemed as a sign that the job is too big for the 47-year-old.

A win at Villa Park will guarantee qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League, but their hosts present an intriguing betting proposition.

Villa are winless in three league games, rotating in their bid to reach the Europa League final and are currently fifth on the same points tally of 59 as Liverpool, but a spot below on goal difference.

A win would guarantee Champions League football next season, but they will also play in that tournament if they beat Freiburg next Wednesday. That extra Champions League spot would then go to England's sixth-placed team, but only if the Villans finish fifth in the final standings.

Their poor domestic run has coincided with Unai Emery chopping and changing his side, but the Basque could pick the same team he wants to start in Istanbul next week to ensure his big guns are fit and firing.

That spells trouble for a Liverpool outfit who have been struggling away from home and who are possibly no longer giving 100 per cent for the head coach who took them to the title 12 months ago.

Watkins in wonderful form

Ollie Watkins' slow start to the season mirrored Villa's. However, his upturn in form is good news for club and country, with the 30-year-old providing nine goals and three assists in his last 13 games in all competitions.

Watkins has also scored against Liverpool six times in 11 Premier League meetings, including in the Reds' last three visits to Aston.

Villa can win by the odd goal in five

Of Liverpool's last 11 league defeats, nine have come by the odd goal, while Aston Villa's last home win was a 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

The Reds have scored at least twice in ten of their last 11 trips to Villa Park, but their away struggles are noteworthy, so a repeat of their 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford appeals.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Bet Builder

John McGinn to score or assist

McGinn has scored twice and provided three assists in his last six outings.

Morgan Rogers to be shown a card

The Villa playmaker has been carded in two of his three career appearances against Liverpool.

Both teams to score

Both sides have scored in the last six Villa Park meetings.

Pays out at 17-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Liverpool

♦ Aston Villa are winless in three Premier League matches

♦ Liverpool have lost five of their last six away games in all competitions

♦ Both teams have scored in the last six meetings between the teams at Villa Park

♦ Ollie Watkins has been involved in 12 goals in his last 13 matches

♦ Morgan Rogers has received yellow cards in two of his three league appearances against Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Aston Villa 19-10 Liverpool 23-20 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin) and Amadou Onana (calf) are all absent.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Subs: Lindelof, Torres, Bogarde, Luiz, Bailey, Abraham, Sancho.

Liverpool

Liverpool are without Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (foot). Mohamed Salah (thigh) is among several players who will be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

Subs: Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha, Chiesa.

Read more:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

FAQs

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool takes place on Friday, May 15 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Aston Villa vs Liverpool being played?

The venue for the game is Villa Park, Birmingham

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

Aston Villa are 19-10 to win, Liverpool are 23-20 and the draw is 11-4 with Paddy Power.

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