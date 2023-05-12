Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions and odds: Spurs can boost top-six hopes
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Aston Villa v Tottenham
Kick-off 3pm
Best bet
Tottenham draw no bet
1pt 5-4 Hills
Aston Villa v Tottenham odds
Aston Villa 13-10
Tottenham 21-10
Draw 27-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Tottenham team news
Aston Villa
Jed Steer is ruled out for the season but Matty Cash has returned to training and should be in the squad.
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are out of contention.
Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions
Tottenham have had some turbulent times this season, but they remain in the hunt for a top-six finish and can boost their chances of Europa League qualification with a victory at Villa Park.
There is a lot of long-term uncertainty for Tottenham as the search for a new manager goes on and Harry Kane's future remains up in the air, but they have been given some short-term stability by caretaker-manager Ryan Mason, who has made a few tactical tweaks and started to make a positive impact.
Mason inherited a team who were short of confidence and lacking a clear identity but his influence could be seen during last Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Crystal Palace when the Lilywhites gained their rewards for a more energetic performance.
Villa have looked well drilled for the majority of the season thanks to impressive head coach Unai Emery.
However, they are probably operating close to maximum capacity and could be second-best against a Spurs side who have better players in the final third.
Key stat
Tottenham have won on each of their last eight visits to Villa Park
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Cash, Diego Carlos, Traore, Digne, Duran, Kamara, Chambers, Coutinho, Dendoncker.
Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Royal, Romero, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Subs: Austin, Bissouma, Sanchez, Perisic, Dier, Sarr, Richarlison, Moura, Danjuma.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Douglas Luiz
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Ivan Perisic
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane
Card magnet Cristian Romero
