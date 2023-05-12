Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions and odds: Spurs can boost top-six hopes

When to bet on Aston Villa v Tottenham

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Tottenham draw no bet

1pt 5-4 Hills

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

Aston Villa 13-10

Tottenham 21-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Aston Villa

Jed Steer is ruled out for the season but Matty Cash has returned to training and should be in the squad.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are out of contention.

Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham have had some turbulent times this season, but they remain in the hunt for a top-six finish and can boost their chances of Europa League qualification with a victory at Villa Park.

There is a lot of long-term uncertainty for Tottenham as the search for a new manager goes on and Harry Kane's future remains up in the air, but they have been given some short-term stability by caretaker-manager Ryan Mason, who has made a few tactical tweaks and started to make a positive impact.

Mason inherited a team who were short of confidence and lacking a clear identity but his influence could be seen during last Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Crystal Palace when the Lilywhites gained their rewards for a more energetic performance.

Villa have looked well drilled for the majority of the season thanks to impressive head coach Unai Emery.

However, they are probably operating close to maximum capacity and could be second-best against a Spurs side who have better players in the final third.

Key stat

Tottenham have won on each of their last eight visits to Villa Park

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, Diego Carlos, Traore, Digne, Duran, Kamara, Chambers, Coutinho, Dendoncker.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Royal, Romero, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Bissouma, Sanchez, Perisic, Dier, Sarr, Richarlison, Moura, Danjuma.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Ivan Perisic

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Card magnet Cristian Romero

