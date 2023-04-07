Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predictions: Hosts to cut Forest down to size

When to bet on Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Aston Villa to win and both teams to score

1pt 13-5 general

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest odds

Aston Villa 4-7

Nottingham Forest 5-1

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest team news

Aston Villa

Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Jed Steer all remain out.

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards and Guilian Biancone are all out. Ryan Yates, Jesse Lingard, Scott McKenna, Emmanuel Dennis and Serge Aurier are all doubts.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predictions

Aston Villa have won five of their last six games and are fancied to continue their good run against struggling Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have lost five and drawn three of their last eight matches, putting Steve Cooper’s position under increasing pressure.

The club released a statement supporting the manager this week but without improvement in their form he could be destined for departure.

Forest have taken only six points from a possible 42 on the road this season and they look unlikely to get anything against a Villa team who have improved hand over fist under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa can show why they are threatening the European positions and cement themselves as one of the form teams in the division. But both teams have found the net in the Tricky Trees’ last five matches and Forest can at least go down fighting.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have the worst away record in the division, taking six points from a possible 42

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Mangala, Freuler, Kouyate; Ayew, Johnson; Gibbs-White

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet John McGinn

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Moussa Niakhate

Card magnet Renan Lodi

