Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predictions: Hosts to cut Forest down to size
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Aston Villa to win and both teams to score
1pt 13-5 general
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest odds
Aston Villa 4-7
Nottingham Forest 5-1
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest team news
Aston Villa
Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Jed Steer all remain out.
Nottingham Forest
Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards and Guilian Biancone are all out. Ryan Yates, Jesse Lingard, Scott McKenna, Emmanuel Dennis and Serge Aurier are all doubts.
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predictions
Aston Villa have won five of their last six games and are fancied to continue their good run against struggling Nottingham Forest.
The Tricky Trees have lost five and drawn three of their last eight matches, putting Steve Cooper’s position under increasing pressure.
The club released a statement supporting the manager this week but without improvement in their form he could be destined for departure.
Forest have taken only six points from a possible 42 on the road this season and they look unlikely to get anything against a Villa team who have improved hand over fist under Unai Emery.
Aston Villa can show why they are threatening the European positions and cement themselves as one of the form teams in the division. But both teams have found the net in the Tricky Trees’ last five matches and Forest can at least go down fighting.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have the worst away record in the division, taking six points from a possible 42
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey
Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Mangala, Freuler, Kouyate; Ayew, Johnson; Gibbs-White
Inside info
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Moussa Niakhate
Card magnet Renan Lodi
