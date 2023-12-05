Aston Villa v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Villans could add City to list of home scalps

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Aston Villa v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa v Manchester City

You can watch Aston Villa v Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday 6 December, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa

1pt 15-4 bet365

Aston Villa v Manchester City odds

Aston Villa 15-4

Manchester City 4-6

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Manchester City team news

Aston Villa

The hosts remain without Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Bertrand Traore but Boubacar Kamara returns from suspension.

Manchester City

Rodri and Jack Grealish are suspended and, with Kalvin Phillips unfancied by Pep Guardiola, Mateo Kovacic is expected to start. Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined while Matheus Nunes is a doubt. Jeremy Doku limped off in Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham and requires a late fitness test.

Aston Villa v Manchester City predictions

Aston Villa have recorded 13 consecutive top-flight home wins, making it their longest run of the Premier League era, and champions Manchester City could be the latest visitors to fall at fortress Villa Park.

Only Liverpool and the Villans boast a perfect home record in the Premier League this season, with Unai Emery’s side claiming 18 points from six matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding only five.

Villa have yet to face a top-seven side on their own patch this season but they can only beat what is in front of them, while their two most impressive displays have come against their strongest opponents in the form of a 6-1 rout over Brighton and a 4-1 hiding of West Ham.

Wins away to Chelsea and Tottenham also show that fourth-placed Villa have no problem mixing it with the Premier League’s heavy-hitters and this may be the perfect time to host title-chasing City who, after 14 games, are only one point and position better off than the Midlands outfit.

Not only does this fixture come three days on from a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham, who finished the contest the stronger, but midfield tactician Rodri is set to serve a one-game ban for collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

Missing one player shouldn’t be a blow to such a star-studded squad, but Rodri’s deep-lying midfield role is different and that was evident earlier in the season.

He has already served a three-game suspension during this campaign and it didn’t go particularly well with City losing away to Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League and also being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle.

In fact, since making his debut in August 2019, City have lost six of the 16 Premier League games in which Rodri hasn’t featured.

With City having kept only two clean sheets in their last 13 games and having also won only three of their last eight league fixtures, there is plenty to suggest they are vulnerable at odds-on.

This is a fixture that should, in theory, play to the strengths of Villa, who can utilise their pace on the counter-attack. They are averaging 3.83 goals per home game this season.

Emery will be keen that his troops respond positively to Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and, with City stuttering and missing key individuals that also include Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, their prospects are much clearer than the prices imply.

Key stat

Manchester City have dropped points in five of their last nine Premier League away games.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Bailey, Zaniolo, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Duran, Moreno, Ramsey.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Bobb, Lewis, Stones, Gomez, Phillips, Ortega, Gvardiol.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Lucas Digne

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Manuel Akanji

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Aston Villa v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Aston Villa or draw double chance

Villa have lost only one of their last 18 home games in all competitions while City have dropped points in three of their last four away league outings.

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in nine of Villa's last ten fixtures while the net has bulged at both ends in seven of City's last nine.

Mateo Kovacic to be shown a card

The Croatian was booked in away league defeats at Wolves and Arsenal earlier in the campaign when asked to replace the suspended Rodri in midfield.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

