Aston Villa v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd

You can watch Aston Villa v Manchester United in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday, February 11th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United draw no bet

2pts 13-10 BoyleSports

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

Aston Villa 6-5

Manchester United 21-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has joined Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Jhon Duran the treatment room but Lucas Digne could return to the squad.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez faces a couple of months on the sidelines and Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are ruled out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka failed to finish training on Thursday and is also absent.

Aston Villa v Man Utd predictions

Manchester United appeared to be in a complete mess by the end of 2023 but they are unbeaten in five since the turn of the year and look a decent bet to see off top-four rivals Aston Villa.

It is too early to determine whether United's recent revival is a sign of things to come but there has been steady progress since the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in late December which left them eighth in the table.

United climbed to sixth after last Sunday's 3-0 success at home to West Ham and they will fancy their chances of completing a double over Villa, who were beaten 3-2 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Villa were being talked up as title contenders in the run up to Christmas but their horizons have been lowered after significant downturn in performance.

Unai Emery's side stopped the rot and returned to the top four with last Saturday's 5-0 triumph at Sheffield United but the result came at a significant cost as influential central defender Ezri Konsa suffered a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was sorely missed on Wednesday as Villa crashed out of the FA Cup after a 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea, and faces a further three to four weeks on the sidelines.

Konsa missing a month of action might not seem like such a big deal but it could end up being decisive in a hotly contested battle for Champions League places.

United were handed a similar blow last weekend when Lisandro Martinez suffered a knee injury.

Losing Martinez is a major headache but the short-term impact could be mitigated by United's recent improvements in attack.

The Red Devils' early-season struggles in front of goal were well documented, but they have scored 15 goals in their last five matches and finally seem to have settled on a first choice front three with Rasmus Hojland, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho making a genuine impact.

West Ham were swept aside last weekend despite winning the shot count 22 to 12 and a more clinical United could punish the Villans, who have lost their cloak of invincibility at Villa Park.

Villa's astonishing run of 15 consecutive Premier League home wins included superb 1-0 December victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

But Emery's charges have lost their last two home matches – conceding six goals – and another setback looks likely against a United side going through their best spell of the campaign.

Key stat

Manchester United have won their last three away matches

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Rogers, Zaniolo, Diaby, Iroegbunam, Digne, Ramsey, Chambers, Torres.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojland.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Diallo, Lindelof, Antony, Eriksen, McTominay, Forson, Kambwala.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Boubacar Kamara

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Diego Carlos

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Marcus Rashford/Alejandro Garnacho

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Aston Villa v Man Utd b et builder predictions

Manchester United to win

United are unbeaten in five for the first time this season and might be too strong for Villa, who have had a mixed start to 2024.

Rasmus Hojland to score any time

The Dane must be feeling confident and can find the net for a fifth successive match.

Over 2.5 goals

Six of Manchester United's last seven games have generated at least three goals and the high-scoring trend should continue.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.