Aston Villa v Brighton predictions and odds: Emery's overachievers can make home advantage count
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday
Best bet
Aston Villa
2pts Evs general
Aston Villa v Brighton odds
Aston Villa Evs
Brighton 5-2
Draw 29-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Brighton team news
Aston Villa
Alex Moreno, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho are all sidelined. Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos are available again.
Brighton
The visitors will be without Solly March, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey through injury. Robert Sanchez is out of favour and Adam Lallana is a doubt.
Aston Villa v Brighton predictions
Two of this season's great overachievers square off at Villa Park on the final day of the season as Aston Villa host Brighton.
Brighton have enjoyed a landmark campaign and are guaranteed of a top-six finish for the first time in the club's history after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday night.
That result means Seagulls fans will be travelling Europe in the Europa League next season, and Villa can book their own continental ticket on Sunday with victory enough to seal a seventh-placed finish and with it a Europa Conference League berth.
The Villans could lose and still finish seventh but they would require Tottenham and Brentford both to fail to win their respective final-day assignments in that scenario.
But knowing victory will take results elsewhere out of the equation, Unai Emery's hosts can be expected to operate on the front foot and they should get the job done.
Villa have been a tough nut to crack on their own patch this season, picking up 11 of their 17 league wins at Villa Park.
As for the Seagulls, they could be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas given what they've achieved and there have been signs of a long season beginning to catch up with them lately in any case.
Brighton have won just two of their last five matches and sustained heavy defeats against Newcastle (4-1) and Everton (5-1) earlier this month.
Villa have much more incentive to be at full tilt on Sunday and they can book their European ticket in good style.
Key stat
Aston Villa have won seven of their last 11 Premier League games.
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, McGinn, Ramsey; Watkins.
Subs: Cash, Buendia, Duran, Dendoncker, Traore, Carlos, Chambers.
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Caicedo; Enciso, MacAllister, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Subs: Webster, Gross, Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis MacAllister
Assist ace Alexis MacAllister
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
