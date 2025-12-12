Arsenal vs Wolves predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off, date & TV info

It's top versus bottom at the Emirates on Saturday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal entertain a hapless Wolves side still searching for their first victory of the season.

The Gunners have reeled off eight straight victories at home and will be expected to pile the misery on the Molineux men, who are destined for the drop having taken only two points from 15 matches.

Arsenal vs Wolves betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 Arsenal goals

3pts 3-4 general

Player card

Andre to be shown a card

23-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Bukayo Saka to score two or more goals

8-1 Hills



Arsenal vs Wolves preview

There are 31 points between Arsenal at the Premier League summit and winless Wolves at the foot of the table and the gulf in class should be evident from the off at the Emirates.

The Gunners have won ten of their 11 matches in north London, drawing only to Manchester City, and have conceded only three goals, so the shot-shy basement boys have every reason to be fearing the worst.

Last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa means Arsenal’s lead over City at the top has been cut to just two points and that setback could spell more trouble for Wolves as Mikel Arteta will be demanding his players unleash a brutal response.

The Gunners got back to winning ways in the Champions League on Wednesday, cruising to a 3-0 success at Club Brugge, and their attacking stars should be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Wolves.

Arteta’s side don’t always let the shackles off when they in the ascendancy but they won’t have to work hard to create chances against Wolves, who were the architects of their own downfall in Monday’s 4-1 hammering at home to Manchester United.

The Red Devils somehow found themselves going into half-time level at 1-1 but they scored just six minutes after the interval and given they had 27 shots and hit the target ten times, the margin of victory should have been more emphatic.

Wolves have conceded three times on two of their last three away trips at Chelsea and Fulham and this looks an excellent opportunity for Arsenal to bolster their goal difference.

There is no reason for Arsenal to retreat into themselves when they are ahead and, while Arteta will be keen to maintain their defensive discipline, Wolves look toothless. Jorgen Strand Larsen is a shadow of the player he was last season while the one shining light Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is an injury doubt.

Arsenal have put five past Leeds, scored four against Tottenham and Atletico Madrid and hit three against Bayern and Nottingham Forest at home this season, so this could be a long evening for Wolves, who have shipped three or more in five of their last eight games.

Andre closing in on suspension

Players receive a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards in the first 19 matches and that fate could await Wolves’ battling midfielder Andre at the Emirates.

The Brazilian has collected four cards in 12 appearances, which includes back-to-back away games at Aston Villa and Chelsea, and he is fortunate to be available for this trip after committing three fouls against United.

Saka has sights set on the double

Any number of Arsenal players should fancy getting among the goals against Wolves and Bukayo Saka, refreshed after a 20-minute cameo in Brugge in midweek, could shine brightest with a brace.

Saka has scored in his last three home meetings against Wolves and, with United’s five attacking players having three shots or more at Molineux on Monday, plenty of chances should fall his way.

Arsenal vs Wolves Bet Builder

Arsenal to have over 7.5 shots on target

United had ten shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win at Wolves and Arsenal have hit the target 23 times across their last three home games.

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer

The England international has scored in his last three meetings with Wolves at the Emirates and he was on target in Arsenal's last home league win over Brentford.

Andre to be shown a card

The Wolves midfield has four bookings in 12 Premier League appearances, including his last two away games at Aston Villa and Chelsea, and he committed three fouls against United last time out.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Wolves

♦ Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League games against Wolves

♦ Wolves are winless in 19 Premier League games and have lost their last eight in a row

♦ Wolves have failed to score in five of their last six meetings with Arsenal

♦ The visitors have conceded three or more in five of their last eight matches

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Arsenal's last five Premier League fixtures

Arsenal vs Wolves betting odds

Arsenal vs Wolves team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman are definitely sidelined while Riccardo Calafiori is suspended. Declan Rice was ill in midweek so may only be fit for the bench while Jurrien Timber, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba face late fitness tests.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze.

Subs: Martinelli, Jesus, Rice, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Saliba, Trossard.

Wolves

Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Leon Chiwone and Daniel Bentley are set to miss out but Joao Gomes is back from suspension. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is likely to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the defeat to Manchester United.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Johnstone; Hoever, Krejci, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe; Lopez, Joao Gomes, Andre; Arias, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Arokodare, Chirewa, Mosquera, Tchatchoua, Mane, S Bueno, H Bueno, Hwang.

FAQs for Arsenal vs Wolves

When is Arsenal vs Wolves in the Premier League?

The Premier League fixture kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, December 13.

Where is Arsenal vs Wolves being played?

The top-flight clash is taking place at the Emirates, London, England.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Wolves ?

The match is being aired live on TNT Sports 1.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Wolves ?

League leaders Arsenal are overwhelming favourites at 1-10, with Wolves 28-1 to land their first win of the season. The draw is available at 15-2.

