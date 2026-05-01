Arsenal vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Arsenal vs Fulham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 2

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Manchester City are not in action until Monday so Arsenal have the chance to move six points clear at the Premier League summit with a win over London rivals Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners bounced back to form in last weekend's 1-0 win at home to Newcastle and they will be desperate to build on that against the Cottagers, who are only two points behind sixth-placed Brighton and still hold European qualification ambitions.

Arsenal vs Fulham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Calvin Bassey to be shown a card

10-3 Hills

Longshot

Arsenal to win 1-0

13-2 bet365

Arsenal vs Fulham preview

Having seen their lead at the top of the Premier League whittled away by Manchester City, Arsenal have been given the opportunity to move six points clear in the title race ahead of the Citizens’ trip to Everton on Monday.

City will have two games in hand but points on the board add to the pressure and Arsenal may have to yet again settle for a narrow margin of victory.

One dilemma for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is that this clash comes sandwiched between the two legs of their Champions League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid, which is finely-poised following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital.

The return at the Emirates is on Tuesday so Arteta may opt to utilise his competitive squad and there is little in their recent form to suggest they have what it takes to blow Fulham away.

Arsenal have won only two of their last eight matches and those were slender 1-0 victories against Sporting in the Champions League and at home to out-of-sorts Newcastle last time out.

The Gunners’ forward players are not firing on all cylinders and the last time that they scored more than twice in a game came in February, which was a 4-1 humbling of troubled north London rivals Tottenham.

Since then, Arsenal have scored just 16 goals in 14 games and each of those fixtures went under 3.5 goals.

One thing that has remained consistent is dogged defensive displays and chances are unlikely to come freely for Fulham against a resolute rearguard who have recorded seven clean sheets in nine home outings.

Fulham remain in the thick of a congested battle for European qualification after last weekend’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa, but they have been less convincing away from Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men have failed to score in five of their last seven matches, which includes their last three away league trips to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford, and they have won only four times in 17 road outings to highlight a case of travel sickness.

Arsenal edged to a 1-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture and they may be content in protecting what they have were they to resume control.

Bassey may resort to bullying tactics

The physical battle between Calvin Bassey and Viktor Gyokeres should keep referee Jarred Gillett on his toes and it could lead to a sixth Premier League card of the season for the Fulham centre-back.

Bassey likes to be dominant and aggressive but Arsenal striker Gyokeres relies a lot on his strength and things could get heated.

The Nigerian international has committed two or more fouls in five of his last eight top-flight fixtures.

Gunners set to grind it out

Arsenal have the best defence in the Premier League and Fulham have fired blanks in five of their last seven outings.

That lack of firepower doesn’t bode well for the Cottagers away at Arsenal, who have seen five of their last six victories finish 1-0 or 2-0.

Arsenal vs Fulham Bet Builder

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer

Saka should be fresher than most having recently returned from injury and he has claimed three goals in his last five league meetings against Fulham.

Calvin Bassey to commit one or more fouls

Fulham's powerful centre-back has committed at least one foul in six of his last eight Premier League appearances.

William Saliba to commit one or more fouls

Arsenal's French defender has committed ten fouls in as many Premier League matches and should be tested.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Fulham

♦ Fulham have won only one of their last 15 meetings with Arsenal

♦ The Gunners have conceded just 11 goals in 17 home league games this season

♦ Fulham have failed to score in four of their last six league games

♦ Eight of Arsenal’s last 11 matches have featured two or fewer goals

♦ The Cottagers have not conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of any Premier League game this season

Arsenal vs Fulham betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Arsenal vs Fulham. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's Premier League clash:

Market Odds Arsenal 2-5 Fulham 13-2 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Fulham team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta may opt to rotate so Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze could return to the starting line-up. Riccardo Calafiori is back in contention but Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee and Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber miss out again.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Subs: Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, White, Martinelli, Trossard, Madueke, Jesus, Dowman.

Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon has joined Alex Iwobi and Kevin on the sidelines, but Kenny Tete is expected to return.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez.

Subs: Tete, Bobb, King, Muniz, Reed, Diop, Cairney, Kusi Asare.

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FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Fulham in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Fulham takes place on Saturday, May 2, and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Fulham being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Fulham?

Arsenal are 2-5 to win, Fulham are a 13-2 chance and the draw is 10-3 with Paddy Power.

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