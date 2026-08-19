Arsenal vs Coventry predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Arsenal vs Coventry kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, August 21

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal bring up the curtain on the new season and the Premier League champions get their title defence started against last season's runaway Championship winners, Coventry.

The Gunners laid down an early marker with their emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield and that could be an ominous sign for the Sky Blues.

Arsenal vs Coventry betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win to nil

2pts 8-11 bet365

Best player bet

Kai Havertz first goalscorer

19-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal vs Coventry preview

Premier League champions Arsenal took just 23 seconds to seize command in Sunday’s statement win over Manchester City in the Community Shield and the Gunners’ title defence should start with a routine victory over Coventry at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years last season, finishing seven points clear at the summit, and the manner of their Community Shield success over City has only strengthened their position as favourites to repeat their title heroics.

Arsenal’s recent success has been defined by an impenetrable backline and that was the case again during the 3-0 win at the Principality Stadium, where a desperate City were forced to unleash five of their 12 shots from outside the box.

Starting defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were missing through injury but Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera stepped in to highlight the Gunners’ strength in depth defensively and they were already in command once Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were introduced from the bench.

The Gunners have had the best defensive record in the last three Premier League seasons. They conceded only 29 goals in chasing City home in the 2023-24 campaign while they were breached just 27 times in getting over the line last term.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya kept 19 clean sheets last season and they opened the 2025-26 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Manchester United, where they were second-best but stood firm.

Arteta’s side won four of their first five home games to nil last season, conceding only in a 1-1 draw against City, and they won five of their six meetings with promoted clubs Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland without conceding.

That shows the challenge that Coventry may face in creating chances and there is no tougher starting point for last season’s Championship winners, who are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

After a mid-season wobble, Frank Lampard’s men turned it back on to finish 11 points clear of Ipswich but they won only five of their final 14 away league games.

Business has been done in an attempt to secure survival but last season’s top scorer Haji Wright and star winger Ephron Mason-Clark have endured pre-season setbacks and are doubts at the Emirates.

Loum Tchaouna has arrived from Burnley but he scored just twice in the Premier League last term while Taiwo Awoniyi, who joins from Nottingham Forest, featured only 17 times in last season’s top flight.

This is a rise in class for players such as Ellis Simms, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and that suggests the visitors may struggle to breach one of the most structured and controlled teams in world football.

Hitman Havertz to put Coventry to the sword

Viktor Gyokeres established himself in two full Championship campaigns at Coventry before sealing a move to Sporting and he was Arsenal’s top scorer in the Premier League last season with 14 goals.

However, the Swedish international may have to wait to inflict pain on his former side as Kai Havertz may win the battle to lead the line.

Havertz started in the Community Shield win over City, scoring the second goal, and was replaced by Gyokeres with only 15 minutes remaining.

Injuries impacted the start of Havertz’s campaign last season but he scored in four of Arsenal’s final six Champions League matches, which included the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final, and he bagged three goals in four World Cup appearances for Germany.

Havertz registered four goal contributions in his final five Premier League appearances last season and he could set the Gunners on their way.

Arsenal vs Coventry Bet Builder

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer

The German international looks set to lead the line for Arsenal having scored in the Community Shield win over Manchester City and he scored three times in four appearances at the World Cup.

Caleb Yirenkyi to be shown a card

Coventry's club-record signing Caleb Yirenkyi faces a tough opening test against Arsenal's elite midfield and he was booked seven times in 21 starts for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga last season.

Riccardo Calafiori to have one or more shots

The Italian left-back opened the scoring after 32 seconds in Arsenal's Community Shield victory and he had 32 shots in 26 Premier League appearances last term.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

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Key stats for Arsenal vs Coventry

♦ Four of Arsenal's last five Premier League games have been wins to nil

♦ Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League last season

♦ The Gunners have recorded shutouts in five of their last seven Premier League opening matches

♦ Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have won 17 of their 18 league games against promoted teams

Arsenal vs Coventry betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Arsenal 2-11 Coventry 14-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Coventry team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

The Gunners start the season without first-choice defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba but otherwise Mikel Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Subs: Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Merino, Eze, Zubimendi, Madueke, Gyokeres, Dowman.

Coventry

Last season's top scorer Haji Wright has not featured in pre-season and is likely to miss out. Influential midfielders Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark are doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka, Yirenkyi; Sakamoto, Simms, Tchaouna.

Subs: Bidwell, Eccles, Kitching, Torp, Hamer, Thomas-Asante, Awoniyi, Cherif.

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FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Coventry in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Coventry takes place on Friday, August 21 and kicks off at 8pm.

Where is Arsenal vs Coventry being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Coventry?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Coventry?

Arsenal are 2-11 to win, Coventry are a 14-1 chance and the draw is 13-2 with bet365.

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