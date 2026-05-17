Arsenal vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Arsenal vs Burnley kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 18

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal have a two-point lead over Manchester City with two games to go in the Premier League title race and the Gunners are hot favourites to beat relegated Burnley on Monday.

Mikel Arteta's men survived late VAR drama in their 1-0 win at West Ham last weekend and their fans will be hoping for a more comfortable victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Burnley betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win 3-0

1pt 11-2 bet365, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Martin Odegaard to have an assist

2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Kyle Walker to be shown the first card

11-1 bet365

Arsenal vs Burnley preview

Premier League leaders Arsenal play their final home fixture of the season on Monday and, on paper at least, relegated Burnley look like the ideal opponents.

The Gunners are just 1-10 to beat the Clarets and go five points clear of title rivals Manchester City, who have two games left to play.

Arsenal suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at City on April 19. But the only goal they have conceded in five subsequent matches was a penalty from Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and a 3-0 home win appeals in the correct-score market.

However, after 22 years without a league title, Arsenal fans will not be taking anything for granted – particularly given the dramatic end to their last game at West Ham.

Arsenal emerged with a nerve-shredding 1-0 win but they needed a crucial late save from David Raya, an 83rd-minute Leandro Trossard strike and a vital VAR intervention disallowing Callum Wilson's injury-time goal.

West Ham were still scrapping for survival but the betting suggests the Burnley game should be far more comfortable for Arsenal.

Their last league home fixture was a 3-0 win over Fulham in which they scored three first-half goals and allowed their visitors only one shot on target.

Goalkeeper Raya did not have to make a save in November's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, where Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead inside 15 minutes.

The Gunners started the West Ham game on the front foot, firing nine shots in the first 20 minutes before Ben White's injury disrupted their rhythm.

An early goal would ease the tension at the Emirates and Arsenal have won all 13 of their home matches against teams starting the penultimate round of fixtures outside the top six.

Burnley, under interim manager Michael Jackson, produced a spirited performance to draw 2-2 at home to Aston Villa last time out.

But the Clarets have lost their last four away games against Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, conceding 12 goals.

Back skipper Odegaard to unlock Burnley defence

It has been a frustrating season for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who has started only two league games since the beginning of February.

However, the playmaker came off the bench to set up Trossard's winner at West Ham and has claimed five assists in his last 653 minutes of top-flight action.

Gunners could target veteran full-back Walker

Kyle Walker won the Premier League six times as a Manchester City player and is aiming to help his former club in this season's title race.

The 35-year-old has struggled to stay out of trouble for Burnley this term, picking up seven bookings in 18 league away starts, and he looks a big price to collect the first card against Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Burnley Bet Builder

Arsenal to win to nil

The Gunners have not conceded from open play in their last five matches in all competitions and they should stand firm against a limited Burnley attack.

Viktor Gyokeres to score at any time

Arsenal's Swedish striker scored twice against Fulham in his last Premier League home start and has struck six times in four games against the three promoted clubs.

Florentino to be shown a card

Burnley's Benfica loanee was sent off in a Champions League qualifier against Fenerbahce at the start of the season and was booked six times in 18 appearances since Christmas.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Burnley

♦ Arsenal have won five of their last seven Premier League games to nil

♦ Three of the Gunners' last four league defeats were by a 2-1 margin

♦ Arsenal have been drawing at half-time in six of their last nine league matches

♦ Four of Burnley's last six fixtures have featured four or more goals

♦ The Clarets have lost seven of their last nine league games

Arsenal vs Burnley betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Arsenal 1-14 Burnley 20-1 Draw 19-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Burnley team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Ben White (knee) is sidelined and Riccardo Calfiori is a major doubt. Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Subs: Eze, Zubimendi, Dowman, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Norgaard

Burnley

Hannibal Mejbri is expected to overcome a knock. Connor Roberts is back in training after a long-term injury but Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen are out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

Subs: Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Larsen, Foster, Amdouni, Broja, Hartman

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FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Burnley in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Burnley takes place on Monday, May 18 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Burnley being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Burnley?

Arsenal are 1-14 to win, Burnley are a 20-1 chance and the draw is 19-2 with Sky Bet.

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