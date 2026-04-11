Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 11

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV TNT Sports 1

Arsenal have had to digest painful defeats in the domestic cups but they are in control of the Premier League title race and have the chance to go 12 points clear when they take on Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium today.

Mikel Arteta's side have established a 1-0 lead over Sporting in the Champions League quarter-finals but their immediate focus is on a tricky fixture against the Cherries, who will be striving to extend a 12-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal & under 4.5 goals

1pt 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Riccardo Calafiori to have an attempt on target

5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Alex Jimenez first player carded

15-2 bet365

Arsenal vs Bournemouth preview

Arsenal are the only team to have defeated Bournemouth in 2026 and they can repeat the feat with a low-scoring success over the in-form Cherries, who have the potential to be tricky opponents.

Getting to this stage of the season with a nine-point lead is a fantastic effort from Mikel Arteta's side, but there are lingering nerves among the Gunners' fanbase, who have witnessed a couple of painful defeats in recent weeks.

Arsenal's quest for the quad was ended by a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and their FA Cup journey ended last Saturday with a 2-1 reverse at Championship side Southampton.

However, the Londoners are major contenders for the two biggest prizes on their agenda and their Champions League chances were enhanced on Tuesday when Kai Havertz's injury-time goal sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Sporting.

There may be some life left in the tie, but Arsenal have won all of their five Champions League home games and are 1-25 favourites to reach the semi-finals, where Atletico Madrid rather than Barcelona are the likelier opponents.

Arsenal's path to the Puskas Arena, the venue for this year's Champions League final, seems to be opening up, but they need to keep their focus on Bournemouth, who are keen to finish another strong Premier League season with a healthy points haul over their final seven games.

The Cherries failed to register a victory in November or December and started 2026 with a 3-2 loss at home to Arsenal, raising concerns about being dragged into the relegation battle.

At that stage of the season Bournemouth's confidence was dipping and there was the added worry of how they could be impacted by selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

However, Andoni Iraola's side triumphed 3-2 at home to Tottenham in Semenyo's final appearance for the club and they have not looked back.

The blow of their star forward's departure was soon alleviated by January arrival Rayan, who has delivered two goals and an assist in his first eight Premier League appearances.

The Cherries are still carrying a threat and their defending has improved with clean sheets in four of their last eight top-flight matches.

They will take on Arsenal with a positive mindset, knowing they have 42 points, and will certainly have the home side's respect.

Arsenal need to bring their full focus and plenty of energy, but they have dropped only seven points on home soil and should take another huge step forwards in their title charge.

Calafiori carries a threat

Arsenal are a massive threat from set-pieces and Riccardo Calafiori is one of the main targets. The Italian is fifth in the Gunners' players shot statistics with 28 attempts in 22 Premier League appearances. He could add to that tally with an effort on target effort against the Cherries.

Early caution on the cards for Jimenez

Alex Jimenez has struggled with ill-discipline – collecting nine yellow cards in just 27 Premier League appearances. The right back will be tested from the start against Arsenal and could be the first entrant into Michael Oliver's notebook.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Bet Builder

Viktor Gyokeres to score any time

The Swede has shown significant improvement in recent months and can add to his 11-goal top flight tally.

Alex Scott to be carded

The Cherries midfielder enjoys a tackle and looks overpriced for a booking.

Arsenal to have the most corners

Arsenal love a set-piece and there is a strong possibility of them collecting more corners than Bournemouth.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

♦ Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches

♦ The Gunners have won their last seven home fixtures

♦ Arsenal have started the scoring in each of their last eight home games

♦ Arsenal's last nine fixtures have featured fewer than four goals

♦ Four of Bournemouth's last five games have featured under 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs Bournemouth betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth in Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Arsenal 4-9 Bournemouth 13-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Eberechi Eze (calf) has returned to training but Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka (knocks) and Jurrien Timber (groin) are doubts and Piero Hincapie (muscle) and Mikel Merino (foot) are out of contention.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Subs: Trossard, Odegaard, Saka, Timber, Jesus, Mosquera, Dowman.

Bournemouth

Eli Junior Kroupi, Tyler Adams and Julio Soler have been passed fit but Lewis Cook and Justin Kluivert remain unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Rayan, Tavernier, Adli; Evanilson.

Subs: Diakite, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Kroupi, Adams, Soler.

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FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth takes place on Saturday, April 11 and kicks-off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Bournemouth being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth?

TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Bournemouth?

Arsenal are 4-9 to win, Bournemouth are a 13-2 chance, with the draw 7-2 (bet365).

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