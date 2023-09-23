Arsenal v Tottenham predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Odegaard can help Gunners burst rivals' bubble

Where to watch Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal v Tottenham team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli missed the Champions League win over PSV and faces a fitness test. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are injured.

Tottenham

Ivan Perisic suffered a season-ending knee injury this week. Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Alfie Whiteman are out.

Arsenal v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham have made an excellent start to the season under impressive new manager Ange Postecoglou but they face their toughest test of the new era on Sunday's trip to north London derby rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou has revitalised a Spurs side who finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League last season and sold record goalscorer Harry Kane, a scourge of Arsenal in this fixture for many years, to Bayern Munich.

But the Gunners have an inspirational leader of their own in manager Mikel Arteta as well as on-field generals Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Arsenal captain Odegaard has already enjoyed a memorable week, signing a new five-year contract at the club and scoring the final goal of the Gunners' 4-0 Champions League rout of PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal cope with the demands of their first Champions League campaign since 2023-24 but their first Group B fixture should not have taken too much out of them.

PSV were limp opponents and Arsenal led 3-0 at half-time before a lovely low strike from Odegaard completed the scoring in the 70th minute.

Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were among the players substituted by Arteta, whose Champions League managerial debut provided a confidence boost going into the derby.

The betting market is certainly bullish about Arsenal's chances of inflicting a first league defeat on Postecoglou's Spurs.

The Lilywhites, with summer signing James Maddison and the resurgent Yves Bissouma to the fore, are on a four-game winning run in the top flight after their opening 2-2 draw at Brentford.

They have scored at least twice in their first five matches of the post-Kane era and their possession and shot stats are significantly up on last season's laboured efforts under Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Postecoglou has benefited from a gentle set of early-season fixtures. Tottenham's first three away trips were to Brentford, Bournemouth and Burnley while at home they have beaten struggling Manchester United and Sheffield United.

They scored in the 98th and 100th minutes to seal a deserved 2-1 win over the Blades and Arsenal also struck twice in injury-time to see off the Red Devils 3-1 in their last home fixture.

Arteta's men have dug deep in 1-0 away wins at Crystal Palace and Everton but a more entertaining victory is expected against Spurs.

Postecoglou is unlikely to take a backward step and that could prove dangerous against a slick Arsenal attacking unit brilliantly orchestrated by Odegaard, who is a tempting first-goalscorer bet.

The Norwegian scored 15 league goals last season, including one in the 2-0 win at Tottenham, and has struck three times in his last five appearances this term, also having two shots on target at Everton.

Odegaard poses a threat from distance, as he showed against PSV, as well as when he ghosts into the box to tuck away cutbacks and he has also shared penalty-taking duties with Saka this season.

Key stat

Arsenal have scored 16 goals in their last six home Premier League games against Tottenham

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Nketiah, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Nelson

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Subs: Richarlison, Royal, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Dier, Davies, Skipp

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Goal threat Gabriel Jesus

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Goal threat Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet James Maddison

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Micky van de Ven

Arsenal v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Tottenham have scored 13 goals in five Premier League matches this season while 24 of Arsenal's last 26 home league games have had over 2.5 goals.

James Maddison to be shown a card

The midfielder, booked ten times in 28 league starts for Leicester last season, has picked up two yellow cards in five games for Tottenham and may be too eager to make an impact in his first north London derby.

Fabio Vieira to have two or more shots

Vieira should keep his place in the Arsenal midfield after a bright performance at Everton where he had four shots, more than any other player on the pitch.

Price guide: 5-1

