Arsenal v Southampton predictions and odds: Gunners can hit back against Saints

Arsenal v Southampton team news

Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt and Mohamed Elneny, William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined.

Southampton

Loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club. Valentino Livramento is short of match fitness and Mislav Orsic, Juan Larios, Mohamed Salisu and Che Adams are injured.

Arsenal v Southampton predictions

Successive 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham have dented Arsenal's title aspirations, but the Gunners have won their last four league games at home and should have far too much firepower for basement boys Southampton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men have been eased to 15-8 in the title betting following those stalemates but victory over the Saints would see them move seven points clear of pursuers Manchester City before next Wednesday's crunch clash at the Etihad.

A failure to build on fast starts in both of those draws at Anfield and the London Stadium has been a source of frustration for Arteta.

On both occasions Arsenal forged an early 2-0 lead only to blow their advantage. Their collapse against the Hammers on Sunday clearly irked Arteta, who said his team had been "too nice" when in the ascendancy.

It is too early to conclude that those recent setbacks are the start of a longer trend which will ultimately hand the title to City, but Arsenal's first job is to get back on the winning trail against Southampton.

There are no easy fixtures at this stage of the season but the Saints' visit looks an ideal opportunity for the Gunners to rebuild their confidence.

Saints arrive in the capital four points adrift of safety and requiring a victory to haul themselves off the foot of the table.

The south coast club are on their third manager of the season and there were some positive early signs under the current man in charge Ruben Selles, who steered them to wins away to Chelsea and at home to Leicester in two of his first three matches at the helm.

However, Selles has found it difficult to build on those early gains and a return of just one point from the last five matches has seen the Saints move closer to the trapdoor.

Southampton had looked more organised and motivated in their early matches under Selles, but their defensive woes have returned in recent weeks with ten goals conceded across their last four fixtures.

Saints were comfortably picked off by Crystal Palace last Saturday, subsiding to a 2-0 loss, and it seems likely they will suffer a heavier defeat against the Gunners, who are averaging 2.8 goals per Premier League home game.

Arsenal may have some issues to address at the back but they are looking better than ever in attack with Gabriel Jesus looking sharper with every match.

They should have no problems sweeping aside Southampton with a high-scoring success as they look to reaffirm their title credentials.

Key stat

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League home games with each match featuring at least four goals.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Vieira, Nketiah, Trossard, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Zinchenko.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Alcaraz, Aribo.

Subs: McCarthy, Djenepo, S Armstrong, Edozie, Mara, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Onuachu, Caleta-Car.

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Bukayo Saka

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

