Arsenal v Manchester United predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Gunners should fire in crunch clash

Arsenal v Manchester United team news

Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has recovered from a slight knee problem and should be preferred to the fit-again Gabriel Jesus up front. Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny are sidelined.

Manchester United

Striker Rasmus Hojlund could make his first start for United but Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are injured. Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon is available to play although midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will have to wait for his debut.

Arsenal v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United had a dismal record in high-profile Premier League away fixtures last season and, having lost 2-0 at Tottenham in their first road trip of 2023-24, they face another tough test at Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah's late goal gave the Gunners a thrilling 3-2 win in this fixture in January and United were also beaten 6-3 at Manchester City, 7-0 at Liverpool, 4-0 at Brentford and 3-1 at Aston Villa.

Injuries to Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw have disrupted Erik ten Hag's defensive plans at the start of the new campaign and Arsenal are odds-on to take three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Backing the Gunners to win a game featuring over 2.5 goals looks a solid way to support last season's runners-up, who have found clean sheets hard to come by at home under Mikel Arteta.

Last season's title challenge was built on consistency of selection, with seven players starting at least 34 of Arteta's 38 league fixtures, but there has been more tinkering from Arteta in the early weeks of this term.

Thomas Partey has been employed at right-back to accommodate new midfielders Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, while three different players – Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior – have started at left-back in the Gunners' first three games.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is another option in that position, with Timber injured and Kieran Tierney loaned out to Real Sociedad, and centre-back Gabriel, an ever-present in 2022-23, is yet to start a game this term.

There is more familiarity about Arsenal's attacking unit. Bukayo Saka has scored twice in three appearances and skipper Martin Odegaard converted a penalty in the hard-fought 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Rice was impressive at Selhurst Park, where the visitors held firm despite Tomiyasu's 67th-minute red card, but last weekend Arsenal conceded a late equaliser against ten-man Fulham, having gone behind due to some dozy defending in the first minute of their 2-2 draw.

There have been over 2.5 goals in 23 of Arsenal's last 25 home league games and United, with striker Rasmus Hojlund poised to make his debut and Marcus Rashford returning to his favoured left-wing position, should cause problems for the home defence.

However, the Red Devils allowed Wolves 23 shots at goal in a fortunate 1-0 home win in their season opener and conceded twice in the first four minutes of last weekend's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

There were 39 shots in United's 2-0 loss at Tottenham, where both teams hit the woodwork, and it is hard to see the depleted visitors keeping Arsenal quiet at the Emirates as the hosts have scored 30 goals in their last ten Premier League matches on their own patch.

Key stat

Manchester United conceded 29 goals in nine away matches against top-half teams last season

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Trossard, Jesus, Havertz, Jorginho, Vieira, Kiwior, Zinchenko

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Garnacho, Martial, Reguilon, Evans, McTominay, Sancho, Maguire

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Goal threat Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Thomas Partey

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat William Saliba

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Goal threat Marcus Rashford

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Arsenal v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Eddie Nketiah to score at any time

The Arsenal striker has scored in two of his first three games, hitting the post and winning a penalty in his other appearance at Crystal Palace.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make over 1.5 tackles

United's right-back made four tackles against Nottingham Forest last time out and should relish his duel with Gabriel Martinelli.

Diogo Dalot to be shown a card

On the other flank, Dalot is likely to be pressed into service at left-back again and he can expect a testing 90 minutes up against Bukayo Saka.

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

