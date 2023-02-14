Arsenal v Manchester City predictions: Gunners can stay at the summit

Where to watch

Amazon Prime Video, 7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are sidelined.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland will have to be assessed but John Stones is ruled out.

Match preview

Arsenal have led the Premier League standings since the third round of fixtures and can preserve their three-point lead over Manchester City by sharing the spoils in north London.

Both sides would love to claim a major statement victory, but they will also be mindful of the downside of a defeat and those competing factors could contribute to a tactical contest similar in style to last month's FA Cup clash at the Etihad, which City won 1-0 with Nathan Ake's second half strike.

Mikel Arteta made six changes for that FA Cup clash but will have been largely pleased with his team's performance.

City's victory maintained hopes of a trophy treble, but they will be well aware that their two Premier League clashes with Arsenal are likely to carry far greater significance.

The positivity generated by City's FA Cup success over Arsenal was soon removed when they lost 1-0 at Tottenham the following weekend.

City's defeat at Spurs was a wasted opportunity and Guardiola was as much to blame as the players after a strange team selection which failed to find room for Kevin De Bruyne.

The brilliant Belgian came off the bench in the 58th minute but even that move was a questionable one because the player making way, Riyad Mahrez, has been one of City's most consistent performers.

Guardiola's long list of achievements has earned him the right to expect some leeway from critics but De Bruyne and Mahrez started Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa and it seemed to have the desired effect as City cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Guardiola substituted Erling Haaland at half-time against Villa and will be hoping that the injury is minor enough to allow him to take part in the capital.

Arsenal might be running into City at the wrong time but they deserve a great deal of respect as they attempt to extend a 13-game unbeaten run in Premier League home games.

The Gunners have had a wobble, following up their dismal loss at Everton with an unfortunate 1-1 draw at home to Brentford, and there are signs of a dip in performance from Gabriel Martinelli, who has not scored in his last seven appearances.

However, they went to City with an under-strength side in the FA Cup less than three weeks ago and competed on fairly even terms.

A much stronger Gunners side, encouraged by the backing of a noisy home crowd, should be a tougher proposition and they can do enough to earn a point and maintain their position at the head of affairs.

Key stat

Arsenal have drawn two of their last three Premier League home games

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Vieira, Trossard, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Cozier-Duberry, Tierney.

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Mahrez; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Akanji, Alvarez, Ake, Foden, Phillips, Palmer, Lewis, Gomez.

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Ben White

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Card magnet Rodri

