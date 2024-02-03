Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Jota hot streak could continue in crucial clash
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Arsenal v Liverpool. Plus a £50 Paddy Power free bet offer
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Arsenal v Liverpool. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Arsenal v Liverpool
You can watch Arsenal v Liverpool in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday February 4, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Diogo Jota first goalscorer
1pt each-way 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
You can bet on Arsenal v Liverpool here and get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power
Arsenal v Liverpool odds
Arsenal 5-4
Liverpool 21-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Arsenal v Liverpool team news
Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu is still at the Asian Cup and Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined for the Gunners.
Liverpool
Darwin Nunez (foot) is a doubt but was able to train on Friday and Mohamed Salah (thigh) is set to miss out. Wataru Endo is on international duty and Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas are injured. Trent Alexander-Arnold could replace Conor Bradley at right-back.
Arsenal v Liverpool predictions
Arsenal and Liverpool finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the last two Premier League seasons and both clubs know there is little margin for error in Sunday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds are top of the table but a victory for Arsenal in north London would leave them just two points behind the leaders before City's trip to Brentford on Monday.
Liverpool's tallies of 97 points in 2018-19 and 92 in 2021-22 were not enough to deny City the league title, while Arsenal were top of the table for 248 days before being overhauled by Pep Guardiola's men on the run-in last season.
A draw would do nicely for Pep's Citizens as Arsenal and Liverpool meet for the third time in little over a month.
The first two meetings were hard-fought contests – a 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas and a 2-0 win for Liverpool at the Emirates in the FA Cup third round.
Mikel Arteta's men wasted numerous first-half opportunities in the cup game and they were made to pay for that profligacy as Liverpool progressed thanks to an 80th-minute own goal from Jakub Kiwior and an injury-time Luis Diaz strike.
Mohamed Salah missed that game due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations and the thigh injury he sustained at the tournament is set to keep him out of the crucial league clash.
However, Klopp's side have coped admirably without their star attacker, beating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate to reach the EFL Cup final, thumping Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round and beating Bournemouth 4-0 and Chelsea 4-1 in their last two league fixtures.
The starting line-up for Wednesday's win over the Blues was a show of strength from Klopp, who had first-choice full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson available but opted to keep faith with impressive understudies Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.
That decision was vindicated by Bradley, who scored once and set up two of the other goals including Diogo Jota's opener.
Arsenal have steadied the ship after a grim festive period, beating Crystal Palace 5-0 in their last home game before a 2-1 midweek win at Nottingham Forest.
However, they have been uncharacteristically sloppy at the back in recent games and Liverpool forward Jota has been a bogeyman for the Gunners.
The Portugal international has scored eight goals in 14 appearances against Arsenal for Wolves and Liverpool and five of those strikes have come in his last five trips to the Emirates in just 287 minutes of playing time.
Jota has seized his opportunity during Salah's absence, scoring four goals in his last four outings, and could land the first blow for Liverpool against their fellow title hopefuls.
Key stat
Arsenal have kept only two clean sheets in their last 11 matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Kiwior, Nketiah, Nelson, Trossard, Elneny
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Bradley, Nunez, Gomez, Clark, Elliott, Gravenberch, Quansah
Inside info
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Gabriel Jesus
Assist ace Martin Odegaard
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes
Liverpool
Star man Trent Alexander-Arnold
Top scorer Darwin Nunez
Penalty taker Darwin Nunez
Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Darwin Nunez
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Arsenal v Liverpool bet builder predictions
Liverpool or draw double chance
The Reds have shown the quality and depth of their squad during an 11-game unbeaten streak which includes league and cup matches against Arsenal
Under 3.5 goals
Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their last five visits to Arsenal and eight of their 11 away league games have featured under 3.5 goals
Kai Havertz to be shown a card
The Arsenal man had a frustrating match against Liverpool in the FA Cup, having picked up a fifth booking of the season in December's league meeting at Anfield
Pays out at 17-2 with bet365
Grab a £50 Paddy Power football free bet on Arsenal v Liverpool
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Arsenal v Liverpool in the Premier League.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Arsenal v Liverpool in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets
Paddy Power Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland
- Open a new account using promo code YSKASB
- Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)
- Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)
- Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 3 February 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:18, 3 February 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's matches
- Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils' resurgence can continue
- Premier League weekend football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Everton v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs can cement-top four status
- Sheffield United v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips: Villans can bounce back with Bramall Lane triumph
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's matches
- Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils' resurgence can continue
- Premier League weekend football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Everton v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs can cement-top four status
- Sheffield United v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips: Villans can bounce back with Bramall Lane triumph
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365