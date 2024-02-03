Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Jota hot streak could continue in crucial clash

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Arsenal v Liverpool

You can watch Arsenal v Liverpool in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday February 4, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Diogo Jota first goalscorer

1pt each-way 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Arsenal 5-4

Liverpool 21-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still at the Asian Cup and Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined for the Gunners.

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez (foot) is a doubt but was able to train on Friday and Mohamed Salah (thigh) is set to miss out. Wataru Endo is on international duty and Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas are injured. Trent Alexander-Arnold could replace Conor Bradley at right-back.

Arsenal v Liverpool predictions

Arsenal and Liverpool finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the last two Premier League seasons and both clubs know there is little margin for error in Sunday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are top of the table but a victory for Arsenal in north London would leave them just two points behind the leaders before City's trip to Brentford on Monday.

Liverpool's tallies of 97 points in 2018-19 and 92 in 2021-22 were not enough to deny City the league title, while Arsenal were top of the table for 248 days before being overhauled by Pep Guardiola's men on the run-in last season.

A draw would do nicely for Pep's Citizens as Arsenal and Liverpool meet for the third time in little over a month.

The first two meetings were hard-fought contests – a 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas and a 2-0 win for Liverpool at the Emirates in the FA Cup third round.

Mikel Arteta's men wasted numerous first-half opportunities in the cup game and they were made to pay for that profligacy as Liverpool progressed thanks to an 80th-minute own goal from Jakub Kiwior and an injury-time Luis Diaz strike.

Mohamed Salah missed that game due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations and the thigh injury he sustained at the tournament is set to keep him out of the crucial league clash.

However, Klopp's side have coped admirably without their star attacker, beating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate to reach the EFL Cup final, thumping Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round and beating Bournemouth 4-0 and Chelsea 4-1 in their last two league fixtures.

The starting line-up for Wednesday's win over the Blues was a show of strength from Klopp, who had first-choice full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson available but opted to keep faith with impressive understudies Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

That decision was vindicated by Bradley, who scored once and set up two of the other goals including Diogo Jota's opener.

Arsenal have steadied the ship after a grim festive period, beating Crystal Palace 5-0 in their last home game before a 2-1 midweek win at Nottingham Forest.

However, they have been uncharacteristically sloppy at the back in recent games and Liverpool forward Jota has been a bogeyman for the Gunners.

The Portugal international has scored eight goals in 14 appearances against Arsenal for Wolves and Liverpool and five of those strikes have come in his last five trips to the Emirates in just 287 minutes of playing time.

Jota has seized his opportunity during Salah's absence, scoring four goals in his last four outings, and could land the first blow for Liverpool against their fellow title hopefuls.

Key stat

Arsenal have kept only two clean sheets in their last 11 matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Kiwior, Nketiah, Nelson, Trossard, Elneny

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Bradley, Nunez, Gomez, Clark, Elliott, Gravenberch, Quansah

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes

Liverpool

Star man Trent Alexander-Arnold

Top scorer Darwin Nunez

Penalty taker Darwin Nunez

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Arsenal v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Liverpool or draw double chance

The Reds have shown the quality and depth of their squad during an 11-game unbeaten streak which includes league and cup matches against Arsenal

Under 3.5 goals

Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their last five visits to Arsenal and eight of their 11 away league games have featured under 3.5 goals

Kai Havertz to be shown a card

The Arsenal man had a frustrating match against Liverpool in the FA Cup, having picked up a fifth booking of the season in December's league meeting at Anfield

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

