Arsenal v Leeds predictions: Resilient Whites may not go quietly

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Leeds +2 on handicap

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal v Leeds odds

Arsenal 3-10

Leeds 10-1

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Arsenal

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney picked up knocks on international duty but were involved in training on Thursday. William Saliba is also a doubt with a back injury while Eddie Nketiah is unlikely to feature. Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for the season.

Leeds

Wilfried Gnonto and Maximillian Wober are out with the injuries they suffered during the international break. Tyler Adams is also unavailable after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Arsenal v Leeds predictions

Leeds are the first of ten hurdles Arsenal have left to clear as the Premier League title race enters the home straight and the Gunners would do well to tread carefully against the Whites.

Six straight wins have helped Arsenal open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table and they aren’t expected to slip up against a Leeds side who have lost nine of their 14 top-flight away games.

The Yorkshire outfit’s task has been made harder by the loss of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto to injury, but they have shown plenty of resilience under Javi Gracia.

Gracia has lost just one of his four league games at the helm and Leeds are worth supporting with a two-goal start on the handicap at a potentially nervy Emirates Stadium against an Arsenal side who have edged the last two meetings by a single goal.

For the bet to win, Leeds need to either avoid defeat or lose by one goal. Stakes are returned if Arsenal win by exactly two goals and the Gunners need to win by two or more for the bet to lose.

Key stat

Seven of Leeds's nine away league defeats have been by a one-goal margin.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch

Card magnet Marc Roca

