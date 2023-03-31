Arsenal v Leeds predictions: Resilient Whites may not go quietly
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Leeds at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Leeds +2 on handicap
1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes
Arsenal v Leeds odds
Arsenal 3-10
Leeds 10-1
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Arsenal v Leeds team news
Arsenal
Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney picked up knocks on international duty but were involved in training on Thursday. William Saliba is also a doubt with a back injury while Eddie Nketiah is unlikely to feature. Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for the season.
Leeds
Wilfried Gnonto and Maximillian Wober are out with the injuries they suffered during the international break. Tyler Adams is also unavailable after undergoing hamstring surgery.
Arsenal v Leeds predictions
Leeds are the first of ten hurdles Arsenal have left to clear as the Premier League title race enters the home straight and the Gunners would do well to tread carefully against the Whites.
Six straight wins have helped Arsenal open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table and they aren’t expected to slip up against a Leeds side who have lost nine of their 14 top-flight away games.
The Yorkshire outfit’s task has been made harder by the loss of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto to injury, but they have shown plenty of resilience under Javi Gracia.
Gracia has lost just one of his four league games at the helm and Leeds are worth supporting with a two-goal start on the handicap at a potentially nervy Emirates Stadium against an Arsenal side who have edged the last two meetings by a single goal.
For the bet to win, Leeds need to either avoid defeat or lose by one goal. Stakes are returned if Arsenal win by exactly two goals and the Gunners need to win by two or more for the bet to lose.
Key stat
Seven of Leeds's nine away league defeats have been by a one-goal margin.
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Granit Xhaka
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch
Card magnet Marc Roca
Today's top sports betting stories
