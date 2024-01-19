Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners can reignite their title push

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Arsenal v Crystal Palace Grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace

You can watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 20, live on TNT Sports at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal & under 3.5 goals

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

Arsenal 3-10

Crystal Palace 10-1

Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are on international duty and Jurrien Timber (knee), Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) remain sidelined. Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Gabiel Jesus (knee) are doubts.

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure (calf), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Joel Ward, Micael Olise (all thigh) and Rob Holding (ankle) are injured and Jordan Ayew is on international duty.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions

Arsenal are on a run of three successive defeats for the first time since April 2022 but they can reignite their faltering title challenge by defeating Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The Gunners have had the best part of two weeks to stew over their 2-0 loss at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round but the break probably came at a good time.

Mikel Arteta's side have had a chance to reflect and reset and they still have plenty to play for with the title race wide open and the Champions League resuming next month.

There has been understandable talk about Arsenal's need for a quality centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have never been prolific marksmen and their shortcomings are attracting greater attention because the goals have dried up in other areas of the team.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have been much less effective than they were last season and Bukayo Saka has gone through a dry spell, scoring just once in his last seven appearances.

Getting more out of that trio will be absolutely crucial if Arsenal are to stay on the trophy trail, but the immediate objective for Arteta is quite simply to put the next three points on the board.

With Liverpool setting a lively pace and Manchester City building up a head of steam, Arsenal can ill afford more short-term mishaps.

However, they have the good fortune to be taking on an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace, who are testing the patience of their supporters.

Palace have mustered just one victory from their last nine Premier League games and their last hope of winning a trophy disappeared with Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Everton in an FA Cup third-round replay.

Eagles supporters want more from their team than a seasonal grind of striving for survival and many voiced their displeasure after star player Eberechi Eze was withdrawn during the second half of the midweek defeat.

However, Roy Hodgson felt the need to protect such an important asset and his stance was no doubt influenced by the status of Michael Olise, who is going through his second layoff of the campaign. Olise is Palace's second top Premier League scorer with five goals despite starting just seven of the 20 games.

The Eagles looked lost without Olise as they failed to score in the back-to-back clashes against Everton and they are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Arsenal.

Palace are likely to resort to sitting in a low defensive block, doing their best to stay in the game for as long as possible, but a refreshed Arsenal should eventually achieve a breakthrough and run out fairly comfortable winners.

Key stat

Arsenal's last seven games have featured fewer than three goals

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Trossard, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Walters.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma; Eze, Hughes, Schlupp; Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Franca, Mateta, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh, Adaramola.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

Assist ace Eberechi Eze

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Arsenal v Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal can return to winning ways against Crystal Palace, who have been defeated on their last two road trips.

Arsenal to register over 6.5 corners

The Gunners racked up ten corners in each of their last two home league games and they should notch up at least seven against the Eagles.

Jefferson Lerma to be carded

Jefferson Lerma has been booked in three of his last five away appearances and he looks a strong contender for a caution at the Emirates.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

