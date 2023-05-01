Arsenal v Chelsea predictions and odds: Expect a Gunners response against wounded Blues

Where to watch Arsenal v Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm

Best bet

Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-4 general

Gabriel Magalhaes to score

1pt 17-2 bet365, Hills

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

Arsenal 8-13

Chelsea 9-2

Draw 16-5

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny and William Saliba.

Chelsea

Reece James, Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Marc Cucurella are sidelined for the Blues, while Kalidou Koulibaly is a doubt. Kai Havertz could, however, be back from a knee injury.

Arsenal v Chelsea predictions

Arsenal's hopes of a first Premier League title in 19 years went up in smoke following their 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City last week but it has nonetheless been a positive season for Mikel Arteta's men, who can respond with a home win over Chelsea.

April proved to be a frustrating and decisive month for the Gunners, who relinquished leads to draw against Liverpool and West Ham before dropping points against basement boys Southampton in their last game at the Emirates.

That meant they were already on the back foot going into their crunch clash with Manchester City at the Etihad, and Arteta's side were second-best all night long, having fallen behind to a scintillating Kevin De Bruyne strike after only seven minutes.

The title now looks beyond them but Arteta will want his side to recapture the confidence and attacking verve they have shown for most of the season in their remaining games and a win over London rivals Chelsea would be a good place to start.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Chelsea despite an enormous transfer outlay, and finishing in the top half could now be a challenge in itself.

The Blues have lost all five of their matches under Frank Lampard, who was given the job until the end of the season, and Arsenal's tally of 39 points at home is as many as Chelsea have both home and away all season in the Premier League.

Derbies like this can often spark an upturn in form for struggling teams but the issues run much deeper at Chelsea, who have used 32 players in the league this season and are in need of a clearout in the summer.

Arsenal should win but defensively they have looked vulnerable of late and Rob Holding has not been up to the task of replacing the absent William Saliba, so do not be surprised if Chelsea grab a consolation.

Arsenal could also run away with it though so the best approach could be to cover both potential outcomes with a bet on the home side to win and over 2.5 goals.

A lot has been made of Arsenal's wide men Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season but defender Gabriel Magalhaes also offers an attacking threat, having managed two shots against Manchester City last time out.

Chelsea have conceded ten goals from set pieces this season - nearly a third of the goals they have shipped - and could struggle to keep tabs on Gabriel in the air.

Key stat

Arsenal have picked up the same number of points at home as Chelsea have both home and away in the Premier League this season.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Gallagher; Sterling.

Subs: Badiashile, Kante, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz.

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea

Penalty taker Raheem Sterling

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Wesley Fofana

Card magnet Mateo Kovacic

