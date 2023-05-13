Arsenal v Brighton predictions and odds: Expect a fast start from high-scoring sides

Where to watch Arsenal v Brighton

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 1.5 first-half goals

2pts 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal v Brighton odds

Arsenal 8-11

Brighton 16-5

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Brighton team news

Arsenal

William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all out

Brighton

Adam Lallana, Solly March, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento are sidelined while Joel Veltman is a doubt.

Arsenal v Brighton predictions

Arsenal’s title chase may ultimately be in vain but Mikel Arteta’s men will give all they have to chase down Manchester City in their final three games, which begins with the visit of Brighton to the Emirates in this late kick-off.

Before this match all eyes will be on Goodison Park as Manchester City face Everton.

The Toffees claimed a 5-1 win over Roberto De Zerbi’s side last time out and will be chasing a crucial victory against the City, who face the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Any slip-ups from Pep Guardiola’s men will be gratefully received by the Gunners, who start the day a point behind their title rivals having played a game more.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men would probably not have picked Brighton as the ideal opponents at the end of a tough campaign as the Seagulls have been one of the most progressive sides in the division this season and have a strong record against the Gunners.

Arsenal have only won three of the last 11 meetings between these two sides in all competitions, tempering enthusiasm about odds-on quotes for a home win.

The visitors are of course reeling from their shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Everton and have a number of injury concerns, but De Zerbi has shown his ability to adapt and overcome the obstacles his side have faced this season.

His men have won 13 of their 22 games in all competitions in 2023, losing just four of those.

Motivation will also be sky-high for Albion, who have a good chance of securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.

If there has been one thing these two have had in common recently, it is goals.

Arsenal’s last seven home league games have had four or more goals and nine of Brighton’s last 11 road trips have featured three or more.

That has not been missed by the odds compilers, however, and quotes of 1-2 about over 2.5 goals and 5-4 for over 3.5 don’t scream value.

At a more attractive price, side with two or more goals to be scored in the first half.

Five of Arsenal’s last eight matches have seen two or more strikes in the first half and the bet has landed in both meetings between the pair this season.

Key stat

Seven of Brighton's last ten league games have seen at least two goals in the first half

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Partey, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Walters

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Sanchez, Gilmour, Ayari, van Hencke, Moran, Undav, Welbeck, Offiah, Peupion

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

