Arsenal v Brighton predictions and odds: Expect a fast start from high-scoring sides
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Arsenal v Brighton
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 1.5 first-half goals
2pts 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Arsenal v Brighton odds
Arsenal 8-11
Brighton 16-5
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Arsenal v Brighton team news
Arsenal
William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all out
Brighton
Adam Lallana, Solly March, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento are sidelined while Joel Veltman is a doubt.
Arsenal v Brighton predictions
Arsenal’s title chase may ultimately be in vain but Mikel Arteta’s men will give all they have to chase down Manchester City in their final three games, which begins with the visit of Brighton to the Emirates in this late kick-off.
Before this match all eyes will be on Goodison Park as Manchester City face Everton.
The Toffees claimed a 5-1 win over Roberto De Zerbi’s side last time out and will be chasing a crucial victory against the City, who face the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.
Any slip-ups from Pep Guardiola’s men will be gratefully received by the Gunners, who start the day a point behind their title rivals having played a game more.
However, Mikel Arteta’s men would probably not have picked Brighton as the ideal opponents at the end of a tough campaign as the Seagulls have been one of the most progressive sides in the division this season and have a strong record against the Gunners.
Arsenal have only won three of the last 11 meetings between these two sides in all competitions, tempering enthusiasm about odds-on quotes for a home win.
The visitors are of course reeling from their shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Everton and have a number of injury concerns, but De Zerbi has shown his ability to adapt and overcome the obstacles his side have faced this season.
His men have won 13 of their 22 games in all competitions in 2023, losing just four of those.
Motivation will also be sky-high for Albion, who have a good chance of securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.
If there has been one thing these two have had in common recently, it is goals.
Arsenal’s last seven home league games have had four or more goals and nine of Brighton’s last 11 road trips have featured three or more.
That has not been missed by the odds compilers, however, and quotes of 1-2 about over 2.5 goals and 5-4 for over 3.5 don’t scream value.
At a more attractive price, side with two or more goals to be scored in the first half.
Five of Arsenal’s last eight matches have seen two or more strikes in the first half and the bet has landed in both meetings between the pair this season.
Key stat
Seven of Brighton's last ten league games have seen at least two goals in the first half
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Partey, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Walters
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Ferguson
Subs: Sanchez, Gilmour, Ayari, van Hencke, Moran, Undav, Welbeck, Offiah, Peupion
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Gabriel Jesus
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
