Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Arsenal vs Newcastle kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 25

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

A point will be enough for Arsenal return to the Premier League summit with Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final action and it should be a gilt-edged opportunity to get back on the winning trail as Newcastle arrive at the Emirates on a run of three straight defeats.

The Magpies have a dreadful record on league trips to the Gunners and reports suggest that manager Eddie Howe is under extreme pressure as his side look set to miss out on European qualification.

Arsenal vs Newcastle betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win by one goal

1pt 11-4 bet365

Best player bet

Kieran Trippier to be shown a card

15-4 Hills

Longshot

Kai Havertz first goalscorer

11-2 bet365

Arsenal vs Newcastle preview

Having been in control of the Premier League title for much of the season, Arsenal are now the team doing the chasing after Manchester City hit the summit for the first time in eight months with Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

With five games to go the pair have identical points total, the same goal difference and are separated only by goals scored, so Arsenal have no need to panic yet.

City are in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton at Wembley which gives Arsenal the chance to regain top spot and, despite some indifferent recent performances, Newcastle look the perfect opponents to respond against.

The Gunners have lost four of their last six matches but last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City was an improvement on the 2-1 loss at home to Bournemouth that came before it.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won 12 of their 16 home league games and Newcastle have a dreadful record at the Emirates, where they are winless in 13 league visits and have suffered 12 defeats.

The Magpies have scored only one goal in their last nine league visits to the Emirates and they are heading to the capital on a run of three straight 2-1 losses to Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

With hopes of European qualification fading fast, pressure is growing on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. They have lost eight of their last 11 league games and no side has been beaten more since the end of January.

With no Joelinton or Anthony Gordon, it is hard to see their fortunes changing and Arsenal can get their title charge back on track with a gritty success.

Newcastle’s last nine league matches have been settled by a single goal, six of which have ended in disappointment, and Arsenal are unlikely to take too many risks once in ascendancy.

Set-piece goals have dried up for the Gunners and they have looked less fluent in attack recently, so Arteta’s side may have to settle for a narrow margin of victory. Four of the hosts’ last six wins have been by a single goal, with the other two ending 2-0.

Trippier could be walking a tightrope

With Tino Livramento sidelined, Kieran Trippier looks set for a full 90 minutes at right-back and the 35-year-old could be in for a tricky time.

Trippier is not as mobile and agile as he once was and he could be an area of target for Arsenal, who have pace in abundance.

The veteran defender has been carded against Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United since the end of February and another high-profile rival may expose his limitations.

Havertz can set Gunners on their way

Kai Havertz has started Arsenal’s last five domestic fixtures and it is hard to see him being dropped following last weekend’s goal against Manchester City.

The German international has scored three goals in his last six appearances for club and country and he has opened the scoring in two of his last seven league meetings with the Magpies.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

None of Arsenal's last 12 games have featured more than three goals and this is unlikely to be a high-scoring classic.

Bruno Guimaraes to have a shot on target

Bruno Guimaraes should start having returned from the bench against Bournemouth and he has had a shot on target in four of his last five matches.

Sandro Tonali to commit two or more fouls

Sandro Tonali will be expected to be Newcastle's aggressor with Joelinton suspended and he commited three fouls in last weekend's 2-1 loss to the Cherries.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Newcastle

♦ Newcastle are winless in their last 13 away league games against Arsenal (D1 L12)

♦ The Magpies have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League matches

♦ Newcastle’s last nine Premier League matches have been settled by a single goal

♦ Arsenal have kept nine clean sheets in their last 11 home meetings with Newcastle

♦ Both teams have scored in only two of Arsenal’s last nine Premier League matches

Arsenal vs Newcastle betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to get Arsenal at 50-1 to beat Newcastle in the Premier League today. Here are the latest odds for the match:

Market Odds Arsenal

2-5 Newcastle 11-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori are back but Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Subs: Gyokeres, Mosquera, Martinelli, Trossard, Norgaard, Saka, Lewis-Skelly, Jesus.

Newcastle

Joelinton is suspended while Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Miley, Guimaraes; Elanga, Osula, Barnes.

Subs: A Murphy, J Murphy, Woltemade, Burn, Willock, Wissa, Ramsey, Neave.

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Newcastle takes place on Saturday, April 25 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Newcastle being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Arsenal are 2-5 to win, Newcastle are a 11-2 chance and the draw is 7-2 with Paddy Power.

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