Dramatic draws have dented Arsenal's title hopes but a point at City would still be a decent result

Manchester City versus Arsenal has long been billed as a Premier League title decider but there may be more twists and turns to come in the title race – as long as the Gunners can avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions City kick off the game as 1-5 title favourites and Paddy Power Betfair football trader Jason Murphy expects them to be around 1-11 if they win on Wednesday, with Arsenal pushed out from 11-4 to 13-2.

The Gunners would be back into around 4-6 if they take three points in Manchester and even a draw boosts their chances, as Murphy explains: "City's expected points from this fixture is around 2.08 whereas Arsenal's is only 0.71 so a point for the visitors would see their title odds shorten."

The accompanying odds are only a guide as the manner of the result, as well as any injuries or suspensions picked up during the game, would have an impact on the updated title betting.

Looking beyond Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash, Murphy says: "City have the easier run-in but also have the distraction of the Champions League semi-finals. I think the away fixture at Brighton represents the best chance of City dropping points.

"Unfortunately for Arsenal, they still have to play an excellent Brighton side themselves and I just do not see them winning all their remaining fixtures. This was an unexpected opportunity for Arsenal to win the title but I think they've let it slip – unless, of course, they get a win at City."

The Gunners were 8-15 for the league after beating Leeds on April 1 but damaging draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton mean they are a best-priced 100-30 before the game against City.

How Wednesday's result could impact the title betting

Paddy Power & Betfair's current Premier League title odds

Manchester City 1-5

Arsenal 11-4

If Manchester City win

Manchester City 1-11

Arsenal 13-2

If the game is a draw

Manchester City 2-5

Arsenal 2-1

If Arsenal win

Arsenal 4-6

Manchester City 6-5

