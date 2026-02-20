Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Saturday, February 21

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Brentford vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Burnley

All 3pm

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Manchester City vs Newcastle

TNT Sports 1, 8pm

Sunday, February 22

Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Sky Sports+, 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm

Sunderland vs Fulham

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm

Monday, February 23

Everton vs Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Best bets

Leeds or draw double chance

1pt Evs Hills

Brentford to win & under 4.5 goals

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Aston Villa vs Leeds predictions

Despite racking up 100 points in last season’s Championship, Leeds were among the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this term and their tally of 11 points after 13 games suggested bookmakers were going to be right.

However, the Whites have taken 19 points from their 13 matches since to move clear of the drop zone and their motivation to prove their doubters wrong has led to plenty of upsets along the way.

Daniel Farke’s side were utterly dominant in the second tier but they are loving being the underdog this time, twice avoiding defeat in matches against both Liverpool and Chelsea during a run of two losses in 15 games.

The latest Premier League result in that run saw them battle back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last Tuesday and the confidence gained from that recovery could help them upset the odds against Aston Villa.

The Villans are still flying high in third but they have lost three of their last five home games. Injuries in midfield mean this is no longer the side who beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road during an 11-match winning streak and they are susceptible to an upset.

Aston Villa vs Leeds team news & predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Matty Cash is back in training and ready to go but back-up goalkeeper Marco Bizot is suspended while Alysson, Harvey Elliott and midfield trio John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Leeds

Dan James, Pascal Struijk and Anton Stach missed the FA Cup win over Birmingham but all three are available again. Noah Okafor remains out, however.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa vs Leeds key stat

Leeds have lost just one of their last eight away matches

Best bet for Aston Villa vs Leeds

Leeds or draw double chance

1pt Evs Hills

Brentford vs Brighton predictions

In a promising first season in England, Fabian Hurzeler led Brighton to eighth in the Premier League but they have not hit the same heights this term and a six-game winless run means his future at the Amex is uncertain.

The German tactician caught the eye with free-flowing attacks and smart transitions last season but the Seagulls have struggled in the final third this term and their goals-per-game figure has fallen from 1.73 to 1.30.

That lack of finishing touch has proved extremely costly during their winless streak. The south-coast side have scored just three times during that six-game spell, and a trip to in-form Brentford is unlikely to end in happiness for Hurzeler.

A rotated Bees side narrowly beat non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup on Monday but at full strength they drew 1-1 with Premier League leaders Arsenal and won at Aston Villa and Newcastle in the three games prior.

Keith Andrews has done an excellent job at the Gtech and an eighth Premier League home win should arrive against the stuttering Seagulls, who are slowly becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.

Brentford vs Brighton team news & predicted line-ups

Brentford

Midfielders Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are long-term absentees but the Bees can welcome back Kevin Schade from suspension.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago.

Brighton

Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster and Yasin Ayari remain out but Solly March could be back in the squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Minteh, Gross, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Brentford vs Brighton key stat

Brighton are without a win in six Premier League away games, losing four times in that run

Best bet for Brentford vs Brighton

Brentford to win & under 4.5 goals

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

Chelsea vs Burnley predictions

Burnley fought back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace and snap a 16-game winless run last Wednesday but, in keeping with the way the Clarets’ season has gone, they failed to use that as a springboard and were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Mansfield on Saturday.

In contrast, Chelsea made sure they bounced back after throwing away a two-goal in last Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds by routing Championship outfit Hull 4-0, spelling trouble for Scott Parker’s side.

Perhaps most worrying for Parker will be that Liam Rosenior was able to rest Cole Palmer at the MKM Stadium, meaning the Blues talisman will be fit and ready to put Burnley to the sword.

Palmer is no flat-track bully – he scored a brace against PSG in the Club World Cup final and also netted for England in the Euro 2024 showpiece – but, like any top player, he does relish playing the weaker sides and claimed a hat-trick against Wolves and also scored in the draw with Leeds.

Burnley have conceded a league-high 51 goals so he should get plenty of chances and may even be blessed with a golden opportunity from the spot. Only Brentford have given away more penalties than the Clarets’ six in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Burnley team news & predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella has joined Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo, Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens on the sidelines and the game comes too soon for Romeo Lavia.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro.

Burnley

Josh Cullen, Axel Tuanzebe, Zeki Amdouni, Mike Tresor, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer are long-term absentees and former Chelsea forward Armando Broja has also been ruled out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Dubravka; Laurent, Esteve, Worrall; Walker, Ugochukwu, Mejbri, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming.

Chelsea vs Burnley key stat

Cole Palmer has scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances against promoted sides

Best bet for Team Chelsea vs Burnley

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

