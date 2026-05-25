2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal

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Bookmakers expected a tight three-way Premier League title race between Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in 2025-26 but there are clear favourites for next season.

The Gunners, who lifted the trophy at Selhurst Park on Sunday, are 6-4 to retain their crown in 2026-27 and there should be more to come from Mikel Arteta's hungry young squad.

Attacking improvement is required from the champions although there were excuses for their lack of fluency this term.

Viktor Gyokeres took time to settle in after arriving from Sporting but the Sweden striker finished the season well. Kai Havertz, Arsenal's top scorer in 2024-25, played only 584 minutes in the league due to injuries and influential playmaker Martin Odegaard was restricted to 16 starts.

Arsenal are a known quantity under Arteta, who has been in charge since December 2019, but there is plenty of uncertainty over their main market rivals.

Enzo Maresca has the difficult task of succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City although the former Leicester and Chelsea boss knows what he is taking on, having worked as Pep's assistant at the Etihad Stadium.

City's squad has been freshened up over the past 18 months and more reinforcements are needed following the departure of captain Bernardo Silva and England defender John Stones.

But Maresca has inherited a classy group of players who won both domestic cups and ran Arsenal close in the league. City are 5-2 to win their seventh title in ten seasons in 2026-27.

Resurgent Red Devils 13-2 for Premier League glory

Liverpool, 11-2 for the title this season, scraped into the Champions League but doubts remain over Arne Slot's future, especially as ex-Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been strongly linked with the Anfield job.

Michael Carrick made a massive impact at Manchester United, winning 12 of his 17 games in charge, and the Red Devils are just behind rivals Liverpool in the title betting.

However, star man Bruno Fernandes is out of contract in 2027 and United's recruitment has been hit-and-miss over the past few transfer windows, so odds of 13-2 are a fair assessment of their threat.

United's lack of European football was a huge factor in their resurgence under Carrick and Chelsea will be hoping to follow suit next season.

The Blues are 10-1 for the title after a dismal second half of the season in which both Maresca and Liam Rosenior were sacked.

Xabi Alonso is an exciting appointment but he lasted only eight months at Real Madrid and will need to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

2026-27 Premier League title betting odds

Team Odds Arsenal 6-4 Manchester City 5-2 Liverpool 11-2 Manchester United 6-1 Chelsea 10-1 Aston Villa 25-1 Newcastle 40-1 Tottenham 50-1 Bar 200-1

Odds from bet365 - correct at time of publishing.

Impressive Villa 5-2 to crash top-four party again

Taking short prices about big clubs finishing in the top four is a perilous punting strategy given the strength in depth of the Premier League.

Manchester United came 15th in 2024-25, Tottenham have finished one place above the relegation zone in the past two seasons and Chelsea, who were as short as 4-7 to make the top four in 2025-26, ended up tenth.

Champions Liverpool kicked off the season at 1-6 for a top-four finish but secured only fifth place in the final week of the campaign.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa, fourth, sixth and fourth in the last three seasons, are 5-2 to make the top four next term and Spurs are 15-2 to redeem themselves after their final-day escape from relegation.

Bournemouth were still in the hunt for Champions League qualification until Erling Haaland's 94th-minute equaliser for Manchester City last Tuesday.

Iraola's departure is a huge blow but they clearly had a succession plan in place, confirming in April that German coach Marco Rose would be their new boss.

The Cherries finished the season unbeaten in 18 league games and their top-four odds of 22-1 make more appeal than Newcastle or Tottenham at 15-2 or Everton at 20-1.

2026-27 Premier League top-four betting odds

Team Odds Arsenal 1-10 Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool 4-9 Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea 11-10 Aston Villa 5-2 Newcastle 15-2 Tottenham 15-2 Brighton 12-1 Bar 20-1

Odds from William Hill - correct at time of publishing.

Promoted clubs must defy the odds to stay up

Only one of the three promoted clubs went straight back down in 2025-26 and Sunderland, 4-11 in the ante-post relegation betting, ended up qualifying for the Europa League.

Maintaining their league form while playing in Europe is a significant challenge for the Black Cats and they are 2-1 to be relegated next term.

Championship playoff winners Hull are around 1-4 for the drop and fellow promoted clubs Coventry (8-13) and Ipswich (4-6) are also expected to struggle.

Crystal Palace, whose inspirational manager Oliver Glasner will leave after Wednesday's Conference League final, are priced up at 11-2 alongside Leeds and Fulham.

This season's relegation battle provided a warning for established Premier League clubs that there is no room for complacency.

After eight seasons in the top flight, Wolves finished bottom on just 20 points while West Ham, 6-1 for relegation at the start of term, have spent 20 of the last 21 seasons in the Premier League.

Everton's expected-goals figures at both ends of the pitch suggest they were flattered by a points tally of 49. There is a sense that they have stagnated under David Moyes and the Toffees are an eye-catching 9-1 to go down.

Tottenham are 40-1 to be relegated despite back-to-back 17th-place finishes, while Manchester City are only 14-1 as they await a verdict on alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

2026-27 Premier League relegation betting odds

Team Odds Hull 1-4 Coventry 8-13 Ipswich 4-6 Sunderland 2-1 Leeds 11-2 Crystal Palace 11-2 Fulham 11-2 Nottingham Forest 6-1 Brentford 7-1 Bar 9-1

Odds from Paddy Power - correct at time of publishing.

Read more from our experts:

Premier League bet​​​​ting news and analysis after the final day of the 2025-26 season

England's predicted starting line-up for World Cup opener against Croatia

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