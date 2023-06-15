2023-24 Premier League fixtures and betting odds: Clarets 17-2 to draw first blood against champions Man City

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Friday, August 11, 2023

2023-24 Premier League matchday one fixtures

Friday, 11 August

Burnley v Manchester City

Saturday, 12 August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton

Everton v Fulham

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Sunday, 13 August

Brentford v Tottenham

Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, 14 August

Manchester United v Wolves



2023-24 Premier League fixture news

Burnley are back in the big time and they have been thrust into the Premier League spotlight with an opening-night encounter against champions and treble winners Manchester City.

The Clarets, managed by City legend Vincent Kompany, are 17-2 with Coral and Ladbrokes to draw first blood with a surprise victory at Turf Moor.

City, who are just 4-6 to lift the title for a sixth time in seven seasons, are warm 1-3 shots to get their campaign up and running in a match scheduled for Friday August 11.

Bet365 fancy Burnley's chances over the course of the season and they make Kompany's men 4-9 to stay up.

Fellow new boys Luton and Sheffield United are expected to have a harder time of things and they are the only sides who are odds-against to stay in the top flight, at 2-1 and 5-4 respectively.

Liverpool are expected to be City's main title rivals next season but they face a tricky opening fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns in which they finished fifth and 12th respectively.

The last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have finished as draws, with their last four clashes all ending goalless.

The Reds last won at Stamford Bridge in September 2020 and they are 31-20 to make it a disappointing debut for new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are 19-10 to quickly get up and running, while the draw is 13-5.

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way last season and are 3-10 with Coral to win their opening fixture at home to Nottingham Forest, who start their second season back in the top flight as 10-1 shots to beat the Gunners.

Newcastle are involved in another eye-catching contest, and they are 4-5 to get the better of 18-5 Aston Villa.

Sheffield United are generally available at 15-8 to defeat Crystal Palace on their return to the Premier League, while fellow newly-promoted side Luton are 9-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power on their daunting trip to Brighton, who are 1-3 to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

Luton are 2-5 to go straight back down to the Championship, while the Blades are also odds-on for relegation at 10-11. Bournemouth and Burnley are 9-4 for the drop, while Forest are next in the betting at 11-4.

