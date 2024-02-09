Premier League weekend Football Betting Tips, Predictions and Best Bets + £40 in Free Bets with BetMGM

January is behind us and we're firmly into February - things are looking up. And as the days get longer the Premier League plot thickens, with things hotting up at both ends of the table.

The weekend gets off to a bang with Manchester City welcoming Everton to the Etihad while on Sunday Arsenal look to keep their title challenge rolling along against West Ham, before Manchester United travel to play Aston Villa.

Premier League schedule starting February 10

Here's the full schedule of the weekend's Premier League action, with details of which matches are televised.

Saturday, February 10 2024

12.30pm - Manchester City v Everton (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Fulham v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Liverpool v Burnley

3.00pm - Luton v Sheffield United

3.00pm - Tottenham v Brighton

3.00pm - Wolves v Brentford

5.30pm - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday, February 11 2024

2.00pm - West Ham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

4.30pm - Aston Villa v Manchester United

Monday, February 12 2024

8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Matchday 23 Premier League betting odds (BetMGM)

Manchester City v Everton

Home: @1-5

Draw: @13-2

Away: @15-1

Fulham v Bournemouth

Home: @7-5

Draw: @13-5

Away: @39-20

Liverpool v Burnley

Home: @2-11

Draw: @7-1

Away: @15-1

Luton v Sheffield United

Home: @8-11

Draw: @3-1

Away: @19-5

Tottenham v Brighton

Home: @10-11

Draw: @13-4

Away: @11-4

Wolves v Brentford

Home: @11-10

Draw: @11-4

Away: @5-2

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Home: @11-4

Draw: @11-4

Away: @Evs

West Ham v Arsenal

Home: @5-1

Draw: @7-2

Away: @11-20

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Home: @27-25

Draw: @29-10

Away: @49-20

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Home: @3-1

Draw: @11-4

Away: @19-20

