Premier League Football Bournemouth v Liverpool, where to watch, kick-off time + £50 in free bet builder bets from Betfair

The Premier League's 'winter break' is underway, but with the break split over two weekends there are still five fixtures for us to enjoy over the coming days, including Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

On Saturday night there's a huge match at the bottom of the table as Nottingham Forest travel to Brentford, while on Sunday Bournemouth host Liverpool.

The even better news is that Betfair are offering a £50 free football bet on Premier League matches for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £50 Betfair football free bet bonus here .

Premier League schedule including Bournemouth v Liverpool

Here's the full schedule for the Premier League - including Bournemouth v Liverpool. You can claim a £50 Betfair bet builder free bet here to spend on these matches:

Saturday, January 20

12.30pm - Arsenal v Crystal Palace (TNT Sports)

5.30pm - Brentford v Nottingham Forest (Sky Sports)

Sunday, January 21

2.00pm - Sheffield United v West Ham (TNT Sports)

4.30pm - Bournemouth v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Monday, January 22

7.45pm - Brighton v Wolves (TNT Sports)

How can I watch the Premier League?

This weekend's five fixtures are split between TNT Sports and Sky Sports.

Premier League: where to spend your Betfair free Bets?

Premier League fixtures are a bit thin on the ground this weekend, but here is a Premier League acca for you to consider .

Betfair Premier League odds

Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace @1-4

Nottingham Forest to beat Brentford @3-1

West Ham to beat Sheffield United @11-10

Brighton to beat Wolves @6-10

A £10 bet on this four-fold accumulator would return £168 with Betfair.

Odds courtesy of Betfair Sportsbook. Correct as of 3.00pm on Tuesday, January 16

Grab a £50 Betfair Football Free Bet on Premier League matches

Previously, we mentioned that Betfair is offering a £50 free bet for Premier League football matches to use on bet builders.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on Premier League football matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Betfair through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Betfair Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

You can only take part in this offer if you are not an existing or a previous Betfair account holder. This offer is available to accounts registered in UK and ROI. Open a new account using promo code ZSKW16. Minimum deposit £10 football bet on Betfair Sportsbook at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £50 in free bets, valid for 30 days Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.