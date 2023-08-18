Racing Post logo
Football tips

Plymouth v Southampton predictions and betting odds: Goals to flow at Home Park

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Plymouth v Southampton in the Championship on Saturday

Southampton manager Russell Martin
Southampton manager Russell MartinCredit: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Where to watch Plymouth v Southampton

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score
2pts 7-10 Hills

Plymouth v Southampton odds

Plymouth 14-5
Southampton 10-11
Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Plymouth v Southampton predictions

Southampton shared the spoils in an eight-goal thriller with Norwich last weekend and the Saints could be involved in another lively tussle on the south coast against Plymouth.

Russell Martin’s side won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the Championship campaign before losing 3-1 at Gillingham in the first round of the EFL Cup.

That means both teams have scored in all three of Southampton's fixtures this season and enough quality remains despite the departure of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento to suggest they can still be a force at this level.

However, this looks a tricky test against last season’s League One champions Plymouth.

The Pilgrims won the third-tier title with 101 points last term and their success was largely down to their dominance at Home Park, where they won 20 of their 23 fixtures.

Steven Schumacher’s men outclassed Huddersfield 3-1 in their first home game back in the Championship and they can play their part in another high-scoring game.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Southampton’s last eight competitive games.

Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 13:04, 18 August 2023
