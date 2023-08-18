Plymouth v Southampton predictions and betting odds: Goals to flow at Home Park

Where to watch Plymouth v Southampton

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 7-10 Hills

Plymouth v Southampton odds

Plymouth 14-5

Southampton 10-11

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Plymouth v Southampton predictions

Southampton shared the spoils in an eight-goal thriller with Norwich last weekend and the Saints could be involved in another lively tussle on the south coast against Plymouth.

Russell Martin’s side won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the Championship campaign before losing 3-1 at Gillingham in the first round of the EFL Cup.

That means both teams have scored in all three of Southampton's fixtures this season and enough quality remains despite the departure of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento to suggest they can still be a force at this level.

However, this looks a tricky test against last season’s League One champions Plymouth.

The Pilgrims won the third-tier title with 101 points last term and their success was largely down to their dominance at Home Park, where they won 20 of their 23 fixtures.

Steven Schumacher’s men outclassed Huddersfield 3-1 in their first home game back in the Championship and they can play their part in another high-scoring game.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Southampton’s last eight competitive games.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport