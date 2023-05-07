Nottingham Forest v Southampton predictions and odds: Tricky Trees can claim crucial three points

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm

Best bet

Nottingham Forest

2pts 21-20 Coral

Morgan Gibbs-White to register an assist

1pt 3-1 bet365

Nottingham Forest v Southampton odds

Nottingham Forest 21-20

Southampton 13-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Southampton team news

Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have a long list of absentees including Neco Williams, Giulian Biancone, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Dean Henderson and Scott McKenna. Danilo and Brennan Johnson are also fighting to be fit in time.

Southampton

Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento are unavailable for Saints.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton predictions

It is do or die for Nottingham Forest and Southampton when they clash in a crucial relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Monday night with time running out for both sides to secure Premier League survival.

It seems it will take a miracle for Southampton to stay up as Ruben Selles's side lie six points adrift of safety with only four games to play.

There has been little sign of improvement from Saints, who are on a nine-game winless streak and even when they have managed to find a lead, they have lacked the defensive resolve to hold on.

That was the case in their trip to Newcastle last time out as they grabbed a vital first-half goal through Stuart Armstrong but were carved apart after the break, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat on Tyneside.

They were not expected to get anything from last month's visit to Arsenal either but led 3-1 until the 88th minute, only to concede twice and come away from the Emirates Stadium with just a point.

For many Southampton are already down but they still have four matches to pull off a tremendous escape and they will not get a better opportunity than a clash with Forest, who have lost four of their last six games in the league.

Steve Cooper's men suffered a hammer blow against Brentford last time out, having been on the brink of claiming a precious three points only for two late blunders from veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas to turn the game on its head.

Forest lost 2-1 but there were plenty of positives to take from the game and they will be pleased to return to the City Ground, where six of their seven Premier League wins have come this season.

In their battle against the drop, Forest's home games will be especially crucial and home advantage should tilt this game in their favour, suggesting they are worth a bet at odds-against.

Key players Danilo and Brennan Johnson are both fighting to be fit for this game and star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White may need to step up to the plate.

While Johnson has been Forest's main goalscorer this season, Gibbs-White leads the way in chances created (60), big chances created (eight) and assists (six) for the Tricky Trees.

He could be worth an additional bet to register an assist at the City Ground.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have claimed 24 of their 30 points in this season's Premier League at the City Ground.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Kouyate, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Johnson; Awoniyi.

Subs: Lingard, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Danilo, Ayew.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Adams, Alcaraz.

Subs: Maitland-Niles, A Armstrong, S Armstrong, Mara, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Bednarek.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall

Card magnet Joe Worrall

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

