Nigeria v Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations final predictions, betting odds and tips: Elephants to stamp their authority in Abidjan again

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Where to watch Nigeria v Ivory Coast

You can watch the Africa Cup of Nations final live on BBC Three or Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm on Sunday

Best bet

Ivory Coast to lift the trophy

2pts Evs Paddy Power

Nigeria v Ivory Coast odds

Nigeria 17-10

Ivory Coast 2-1

Draw 19-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nigeria v Ivory Coast team news

Nigeria

The Super Eagles have no fresh injury concerns after their gruelling semi-final bout with South Africa and they should name a similar side to the one that won that game.

Ivory Coast

The Elephants also have no new concerns and will be boosted by the returns of Serge Aurier, Odilon Kossounou and Oumar Diakite from suspension for the final.

Nigeria v Ivory Coast predictions

A dramatic 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draws to a close on Sunday and, after a month of twists and turns, it is down to two-time winners Ivory Coast and three-time African champions Nigeria to battle it out for the title in Abidjan.

The teams met in the second round of group-stage matches when the Super Eagles won 1-0, but plenty has changed since, most notably the Elephants’ manager.

Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked following the hosts’ embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea and that change has amazingly had the desired effect.

Under the stewardship of Emerse Fae Ivory Coast have seen off the reigning champions Senegal, come through a feisty tie with Mali in which they were reduced to ten men for the majority of the match and then eventually nine and put in a professional performance against DR Congo to reach the final.

They seem to have hit form at just the right time, thanks in no small part to the return of key attackers Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra, and look set to turn the tables on Nigeria in this rematch.

The Super Eagles will make life difficult for the host nation though, as they are an exceptionally good defensive outfit as they have shown throughout this tournament, conceding just two goals and keeping four clean sheets as they have gone unbeaten in their six games.

However, as good as Nigeria are, they will have to contend with a raucous home crowd in Abidjan and that could be enough to see the Elephants over the line.

Eight of the last nine Afcon finals have seen at most one goal scored, so a cagey affair should be expected once more with so much on the line. However, buoyed by the fans and after clawing back from the brink of elimination on more than one occasion, Ivory Coast should have enough to lift their third Africa Cup of Nations title and spark celebrations throughout the west African country on Sunday night.

Key stat

Eight of the last nine Africa Cup of Nations finals have seen under 1.5 goals scored

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.