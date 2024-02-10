Nigeria v Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations 2024 Final bet builder tips for a 24.8-1 betslip + get £50 in bet builder free bets from Paddy Power

And then there were two. The Africa Cup of Nations reaches a booming crescendo this weekend, with Nigeria taking on hosts Ivory Coast in the final in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles reached the showpiece courtesy of a nail-biting semi-final win over South Africa, edging the Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile the Ivory Coast made it through to the final thanks to their 1-0 last four win over DR Congo, Sebastien Haller's goal proving the difference.

It has been a tournament filled with fraught, tense games which have gone the distance - one more could be on the cards on Sunday night.

The even better news is that Paddy Power are offering a £50 free football bet on the AFCON for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £50 Paddy Power football free bet builder bet bonus here .

Nigeria v Ivory Coast AFCON final Bet Builder Tips for Sunday

Here's our 24.8-1 bet slip for Nigeria v Ivory Coast on Sunday night:

Either team to win on penalties @7-2 with Paddy Power

@7-2 with Paddy Power BTTS (Both Teams To Score) in the first half @5-2 with Paddy Power

Either team to win on penalties @7-2 with Paddy Power

Both of these sides have already been involved in penalty shootouts so far in the tournament, with Ivory Coast seeing off defending champions Senegal in the last-16 before Nigeria needed spotkicks to make it past South Africa in the semis. With both sides well-matched it's likely to be a fraught affair and it could easily need a shootout to separate the two after 120 minutes.

BTTS (Both Teams To Score) in the first half @5-1 with Paddy Power

We're going to play the devil's advocate here. While both teams have each scored 4 goals in total over the 3 knockout games, only 2 of those 4 goals have come in the first half for Nigeria - and just 1 for the Ivory Coast. Add to that the fact that the Ivory Coast emerged out of the group stage with 2 goals across the 3 matches and a 3-goal deficit, and this seems like a bit of a longshot selection. If we expect anyone to score in the first half based on tournament performance to date, it will be Nigeria.

However, something tells us that the hosts are going to be buoyed up by the fervor home crowd and we expect Cote d'Ivoire to play less defensively than they have in other stages, and take early, aggressive chances to secure the lead in the final.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

AFCON final Nigeria v Ivory Coast full schedule

Here's the full details for Sunday's AFCON final, with details of how to watch on television. You can claim a £50 Paddy Power bet builder free bet here to spend on these matches:

Sunday, February 11 2024

8.00pm - Nigeria v Ivory Coast (Sky Sports/BBC)

How can I watch the AFCON final?

Sky Sports and the BBC are showing Sunday night's showpiece.

Grab a £50 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on Nigeria v Ivory Coast AFCON final

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £50 free bet for February's AFCON matches to use on bet builders.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on AFCON football matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Nigeria v Ivory Coast betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.