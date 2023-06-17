Croatia v Spain predictions and Nations League final betting tips: Croatia can secure silverware

Where to watch

Croatia v Spain

Channel 4 & Viaplay Sport 1, 7.45pm Sunday



Netherlands v Italy

Viaplay Sport 1, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Croatia to lift trophy

1pt 8-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Italy to beat Netherlands

1pt 21-10 Coral

Croatia v Spain odds

Croatia 29-10

Spain Evs

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Croatia v Spain team news

Croatia

Josko Gvardiol was ruled out of the tournament with a groin injury. Marko Livaja is also unavailable.

Spain

Pedri failed to make the Spain squad but Dani Olmo recovered to be named among the substitutes for Thursday's 2-1 success over Italy.

Croatia v Spain predictions

Croatia have given their backers a fantastic run for their money with second and third-place finishes at the last two World Cups and they can enter the winner's enclosure at the 2023 Nations League by beating Spain at Stadion De Kuip in Rotterdam.

It has long been suggested that this Croatian team have passed their peak but the players keep on proving the doubters wrong.

They were not considered to be among the contenders at Qatar 2022 and were installed as the outsiders for the Nations League finals, despite arriving at the tournament with better recent results than any of their rivals.

Zlatko Dalic's side were on an 11-game unbeaten run when their World Cup dream fell apart with a 3-0 defeat to Argentina, but they have dusted themselves down and approach the Nations League final on another decent run.

The Croats are off to a solid start in Euro 2024 qualifying, taking four points from two games, and they announced themselves at the Nations League finals with a superb 4-2 extra-time success over the Netherlands.

Dalic's side were required to dig deep against the Dutch, who levelled at 2-2 with Noa Lang's injury-time goal, but they finished the stronger and were worthy winners.

Croatia will face a tougher task establishing control against a Spain side renowned for their short-passing style, but it is worth remembering that they passed a tougher test when overcoming Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Spain were eliminated at the round of 16 in Qatar and are in the early stages of plotting a new path forward under Luis de la Fuente.

They had mixed fortunes in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning 3-0 at home to Norway and losing 2-0 away to Scotland, before kicking off their Nations League challenge with a deserved 2-1 success over Italy.

De la Fuente's side won the shot count 19 to eight against the Azzurri but they needed an 88th-minute winner from substitute Joselu.

Joselu has taken strides forwards since his Stoke days but he is short of top class and his involvement is a sign that Spain lack quality in the attacking third of the pitch.

Croatia have taken part in two World Cup semi-finals and one final since Spain lifted their last major title at Euro 2012 and they look the likelier winners this weekend.

Italy are been having a tough time this year, but can salvage some pride at the Nations League by beating the Netherlands in the third place playoff in Enschede.

Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini is expected to select a younger, more energetic side and could be rewarded with a win against the Oranje, who appear to be a team in transition.

Ronald Koeman's second spell as the Netherlands' head coach is off to a shaky start with eight goals conceded in three fixtures and another setback looks likely against the Italians.

Key stat

Croatia have lost just one of their last 16 matches

Probable teams

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Vida, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec.

Subs: Labrovic, Sosa, Musa, Petkovic, Barisic, Majer, Erlic, Stanisic, Vlasic, Ivusic.

Spain (4-2-3-1): Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Merino; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Zubimendi, Canales, Ansu Fati, Ruiz, Nacho, Joselu, Olmo, Rodrigo, Carvajal.

Inside info

Croatia

Penalty taker Andrej Kramaric/Luka Modric

Assist ace Ivan Perisic

Set-piece aerial threat Josip Sutalo

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

Spain

Penalty taker Alvaro Morata

Assist ace Mikel Merino

Set-piece aerial threat Alvaro Morata

Card magnet Rodri

