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Nations League

Germany vs France predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts could gain some consolation

Germany vs France predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts could gain some consolation

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Nations League
Nations League final predictions: best bets for Portugal vs Spain
Nations League final predictions: best bets for Portugal vs Spain
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Nations League
Spain vs France predictions: James Milton has an 11-8 tip for the second Nations League semi-final
Spain vs France predictions: James Milton has an 11-8 tip for the second Nations League semi-final
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Nations League
Germany vs Portugal predictions: Dan Childs has a 17-10 tip for the first Nations League semi-final
Germany vs Portugal predictions: Dan Childs has a 17-10 tip for the first Nations League semi-final
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Nations League
Sunday's Nations League predictions: French firepower offers hope for comeback
Sunday's Nations League predictions: French firepower offers hope for comeback
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Nations League
Scotland vs Greece predictions: Stubborn Scots can stand firm
Scotland vs Greece predictions: Stubborn Scots can stand firm
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Nations League
Ireland vs Bulgaria predictions: Boys in Green can do enough to retain status
Ireland vs Bulgaria predictions: Boys in Green can do enough to retain status
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Nations League
Nations League quarter-final first-leg predictions, betting odds and tips: Impressive Iberians can deliver in Denmark
Nations League quarter-final first-leg predictions, betting odds and tips: Impressive Iberians can deliver in Denmark
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Nations League
Thursday's Nations League playoff predictions: Belgium set for entertaining start to life under Garcia
Thursday's Nations League playoff predictions: Belgium set for entertaining start to life under Garcia
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Nations League
Bulgaria vs Ireland predictions: Shot-shy duo may be difficult to separate
Bulgaria vs Ireland predictions: Shot-shy duo may be difficult to separate
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Nations League
Greece vs Scotland predictions, betting tips and odds plus get £60 in free bets when you bet £10 with William Hill
Greece vs Scotland predictions, betting tips and odds plus get £60 in free bets when you bet £10 with William Hill
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Nations League
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 19: Back our 7-1 acca
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 19: Back our 7-1 acca
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Nations League
Tuesday's Nations League predictions, betting odds and tips
Tuesday's Nations League predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Wales vs Iceland prediction, betting tips and odds
Wales vs Iceland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Poland vs Scotland prediction, betting tips and odds
Poland vs Scotland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
England vs Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
England vs Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Sunday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
Sunday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Turkey vs Wales prediction, betting tips and odds
Turkey vs Wales prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Friday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
Friday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Scotland vs Croatia prediction, betting tips and odds
Scotland vs Croatia prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Northern Ireland vs Belarus prediction, betting tips and odds
Northern Ireland vs Belarus prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Greece vs England prediction, betting tips and odds
Greece vs England prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Ireland vs Finland prediction, betting tips and odds
Ireland vs Finland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Germany vs France predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts could gain some consolation

Germany vs France predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts could gain some consolation

icon
Nations League
Nations League final predictions: best bets for Portugal vs Spain
Nations League final predictions: best bets for Portugal vs Spain
icon
Nations League
Spain vs France predictions: James Milton has an 11-8 tip for the second Nations League semi-final
icon
Nations League
Germany vs Portugal predictions: Dan Childs has a 17-10 tip for the first Nations League semi-final
icon
Nations League
Spain vs France predictions: James Milton has an 11-8 tip for the second Nations League semi-final
icon
Nations League
Germany vs Portugal predictions: Dan Childs has a 17-10 tip for the first Nations League semi-final
icon
Nations League
Sunday's Nations League predictions: French firepower offers hope for comeback
Sunday's Nations League predictions: French firepower offers hope for comeback
icon
Nations League
Scotland vs Greece predictions: Stubborn Scots can stand firm
Scotland vs Greece predictions: Stubborn Scots can stand firm
icon
Nations League
Ireland vs Bulgaria predictions: Boys in Green can do enough to retain status
Ireland vs Bulgaria predictions: Boys in Green can do enough to retain status
icon
Nations League
Nations League quarter-final first-leg predictions, betting odds and tips: Impressive Iberians can deliver in Denmark
Nations League quarter-final first-leg predictions, betting odds and tips: Impressive Iberians can deliver in Denmark
icon
Nations League
Thursday's Nations League playoff predictions: Belgium set for entertaining start to life under Garcia
Thursday's Nations League playoff predictions: Belgium set for entertaining start to life under Garcia
icon
Nations League
Bulgaria vs Ireland predictions: Shot-shy duo may be difficult to separate
Bulgaria vs Ireland predictions: Shot-shy duo may be difficult to separate
icon
Nations League
Greece vs Scotland predictions, betting tips and odds plus get £60 in free bets when you bet £10 with William Hill
Greece vs Scotland predictions, betting tips and odds plus get £60 in free bets when you bet £10 with William Hill
icon
Nations League
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 19: Back our 7-1 acca
Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 19: Back our 7-1 acca
icon
Nations League
Tuesday's Nations League predictions, betting odds and tips
Tuesday's Nations League predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Wales vs Iceland prediction, betting tips and odds
Wales vs Iceland prediction, betting tips and odds
icon
Nations League
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
icon
Nations League
Poland vs Scotland prediction, betting tips and odds
Poland vs Scotland prediction, betting tips and odds
icon
Nations League
England vs Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
England vs Ireland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Sunday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
Sunday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Turkey vs Wales prediction, betting tips and odds
Turkey vs Wales prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Friday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
Friday's Nations League match predictions, betting odds and tips
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Nations League
Scotland vs Croatia prediction, betting tips and odds
Scotland vs Croatia prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Northern Ireland vs Belarus prediction, betting tips and odds
Northern Ireland vs Belarus prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Greece vs England prediction, betting tips and odds
Greece vs England prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
Ireland vs Finland prediction, betting tips and odds
Ireland vs Finland prediction, betting tips and odds
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Nations League
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