Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Aldershot to beat Kidderminster

3pts 23-20 bet365, Coral

Chesterfield to win & both teams to score

2pts 12-5 bet365, Hills, Coral

Dorking draw no bet v Gateshead

1pt 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Aldershot were involved in an FA Cup classic last weekend, going 7-0 up against League Two Swindon before eventually winning 7-4, and the in-form Shots are decent value to follow up against Kidderminster in the National League.

Last week's win was their seventh win in ten outings and they should see off a Kidderminster side who have won just three times all season.

The biggest non-league clash of the weekend sees table-toppers Chesterfield host second-placed Barnet.

The two sides are seven points clear of the chasing pack in the National League but the highflying pair are separated by just two, albeit the Spireites do have a game in hand.

Unbeaten since August, Paul Cook’s Chesterfield are flying and last weekend's impressive 1-0 win over League One leaders Portsmouth in the FA Cup showed they belong at a higher level.

Barnet are no pushovers, with their last defeat coming in mid-September. The Bees have failed to find the net in just two of their 21 matches this season and have scored in each of their last ten, so backing a Chesterfield win and both teams to score looks the way to go.

Gateshead have faltered since Mike Williamson left for MK Dons last month. The Tynesiders exited the FA Cup with defeat at Yeovil and they have taken just a single point from their last three National League outings.

Their latest opponents Dorking have won only three of their past seven matches but look to have been written off far too easily on their long trip north. Backing Wanderers at 11-2 in the draw-no-bet markets appeals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.