Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Maidenhead to win v York

2pts 23-20 Coral

Bromley draw no bet v Hartlepool

2pts 19-20 general

Chesterfield -1 on handicap v Eastleigh

3pts 10-11 Betfair , Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Maidenhead are just one point and two places above York at the bottom end of the table but the Magpies have found some form of late.

Alan Devonshire’s side have won three of their past four matches and are unbeaten at home in four. York have just two wins in seven league games and despite their 2-0 midweek win against Oxford City, they have struggled against teams higher than them in the table, winning just one in seven.

In all competitions, Hartlepool’s form is patchy, with only two wins in their past 11, including five defeats in their last seven home matches. A 3-1 win away to York last weekend was a decent result but they failed to back it up midweek with a poor 1-1 draw against lowly Kidderminster.

Bromley have won four of their past six and were 2-0 up on Tuesday only to fall to a 3-2 defeat in the 104th minute against Aldershot. That was only their second league defeat in the past 18 with the other coming away at the hands of runaway league leaders Chesterfield. As a result, Andy Woodman’s side look excellent value in the draw-no-bet market.

After Chesterfield slipped up against Southend last weekend the Spireites bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Woking in midweek and should have too much for visitors Eastleigh.

