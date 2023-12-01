Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Gateshead -1 v Woking

1pt 6-1 general

Hartlepool draw no bet v AFC Fylde

2pts 6-5 bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

In-form Gateshead travel to struggling Woking in the National League on Saturday and an away win looks on the cards.

Darren Sarll’s hosts have lost their previous five matches and eight of their last nine in all, which is contrast to Gateshead, who have picked up after a brief blip following the departure of manager Mike Williamson to MK Dons.

The Tynesiders head for Surrey unbeaten in four matches courtesy of wins over fellow playoff hopefuls Solihull Moors and Barnet, a draw with resurgent Southend and a 6-0 hammering of Dorking Wanderers.

Only National League leaders Chesterfield have scored more goals than Gateshead while only two teams have found the back of the net on fewer occasions than Woking this season.

Backing Gateshead to win by at least two goals looks an attractive option at the Kingfield Stadium

AFC Fylde’s poor home record gives mid-table Hartlepool a live chance to add to their three away victories this season.

Pools were 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture at the end of August and can repeat the trick against a Fylde side who have won only twice in 11 attempts at home this season.

Hartlepool were well beaten by promotion hopefuls Bromley last time out but they have a good recent record against teams below them in the table, going unbeaten in their last four games against such sides.

With that in mind, John Askey’s visitors look excellent value in the draw-no-bet market.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.