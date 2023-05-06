Racing Post logo
National League

National League playoff semi-finals predictions and odds: Magpies ready to shine

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sunday's National League playoff semi-finals, Notts County v Boreham Wood and Chesterfield v Bromley

Notts County manager Luke Williams
Notts County manager Luke WilliamsCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch the National League playoff semi-finals

Notts County v Boreham Wood
BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Sunday

Chesterfield v Bromley
BT Sport 1, 3.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Notts County v Boreham Wood
1pt 13-8 Hills

Under 2.5 goals in Chesterfield v Bromley
1pt 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

National League playoff semi-finals predictions

Notts County, Boreham Wood, Chesterfield and Bromley are the four sides left battling it out for a place in the Football League via the National League playoffs. 

Notts County can consider themselves extremely unfortunate to be in their playoffs after collecting 107 points in the regular season, missing out on automatic promotion to champions Wrexham after what was an almighty title race.

It’s no surprise to see the Magpies rated 4-11 chances when Boreham Wood travel to Meadow Lane for Sunday's first playoff semi-final.

However, even that price may underrate the superiority of Luke Williams' side. Notts County collected 35 more points than their semi-final rivals in the regular season. They lost just once at home all campaign and the Magpies have had the luxury of preparing their squad well in the build-up to the playoffs. 

Williams left out Macaulay Langstaff, Sam Slocombe, Adam Chicksen, Connell Rawlinson, John Bostock and Aaron Nemane in the penultimate game of the season at Maidstone and they should be fresh after their return against York last weekend.

Boreham Wood were involved in a gruelling and tense 2-1 victory over Barnet on Tuesday and the Hertfordshire side already faced a difficult task. 

Notts County are fancied to win the Meadow Lane contest comfortably and backing over 3.5 goals looks the best way to bet on what should be a dominant Magpies victory. 

Chesterfield host Bromley in the second playoff semi-final in a clash between two sides who finished the regular season with a flourish. 

Bromley lost only three of their last 22 National League regular-season matches, while Chesterfield won nine of their concluding 13 contests. The Spireites are the better side, but Bromley are a stubborn outfit who have conceded only seven goals in their last ten games and the London side may prove a little more competitive than the prices suggest.

Today's top sports betting stories

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 15:36, 6 May 2023
