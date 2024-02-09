Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Chesterfield to win to nil

2pts 11-10 bet365

Maidenhead United draw no bet

2pts 13-8 bet365, Hills, Coral

Saturday's National League football predictions

Chesterfield’s march back to league football looks inevitable with Paul Cook’s men 22 points clear at the top of the National League table and boasting a near-perfect home record with 15 wins and one draw from 16 attempts.

The Spireites have kept three clean sheets in their last four home matches while relegation battlers Ebbsfleet have netted just once in their last four games and should find the league leaders a tough proposition this weekend.

The Fleet fell to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season and look unlikely to improve on that this time. As a result, backing a Chesterfield win to nil appeals.

Maidenhead are sitting comfortably in mid-table with their recent form going somewhat under the radar after a disastrous run earlier in the campaign when they went 13 matches without a win. Since then they have lost just two of their last 14 fixtures and they can extend that run at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Alan Devonshire’s side have been excellent away from home, where they are unbeaten in their last six, while the Wood have just one win in five games and are without a home victory in their previous four attempts.

Backing the Magpies in the draw-no-bet market looks good value.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.