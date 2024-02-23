Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Gateshead -2 goals on handicap

2pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Aldershot or draw double chance

3pts 11-10 bet365, Hills, Betfair

Saturday's National League football predictions

Gateshead are one of a number of National League clubs aiming to make the playoffs this season and Saturday's visit of bottom side Oxford City is an excellent chance for them to consolidate their place in the top seven.

Visitors Oxford City are ten points adrift of safety and look destined for the drop. A 5-2 hammering at home to Eastleigh midweek was their seventh defeat in nine matches and came hot on the heels of a 7-1 thumping at the hands of Dagenham and Redbridge.

Ross Jenkins' side have struggled on the road all season. They've taken just ten points from 17 away games and lost their last four on their travels.

City have conceded a whopping 73 goals in the National League this season - by some way the most in the division - while only two sides have scored more times than Gateshead.

With that in mind, a comfortable home win looks likely and there could be mileage in backing Gateshead to give up two goals on the handicap.

Aldershot can maintain their playoff hopes by taking at least a point from their trip to Southend.

The Shots have bounced back well from their surprise 5-0 home defeat to AFC Fylde, beating Altrincham and Barnet to make it four wins from their last six.

Southend have lost four of their last five matches at Roots Hall while Aldershot have lost only one of their last five on the road, so offers of 11-10 about the Shots avoiding are appealing.

