Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Oldham -1

2pts 12-5 Coral, Paddy Power

Chesterfield & both teams to score

2pts 21-10 bet365, Hills

Saturday's National League football predictions

Oldham have been in blistering form with four successive wins seeing them soar into the National League playoff places. They now go up against a Woking side who have lost their last three games and have just one win in 11 outings.

The Cards have struggled in front of goal recently, netting in only one of their last five matches, while the Latics have bagged eight goals in their last four games and kept three consecutive clean sheets. Backing Micky Mellon’s side to win by more than one goal appeals.

Chesterfield have a 13-point lead at the top of the table with two games in hand but they face a tough test against Southend. The Shrimpers beat Paul Cook’s team 2-1 earlier in the season - one of just three losses for the Spireites - and they would be in the playoff spots were it not for a 10-point deduction.

However, Chesterfield are in sensational form at home with 14 wins and one draw from 15 matches and they are on a four-match winning streak. That should continue, but Southend are worth backing to get on the scoresheet in a defeat.

The Shrimpers have netted in six of their last eight fixtures and have the firepower to trouble the leaders. Chesterfield are running away with the division but their defence is not infallible with just two clean sheets in six games.

