Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Chesterfield -2 goals on handicap

Saturday 12:30pm, TNT Sports 1

1pt 23-10 bet365

Halifax draw no bet

Kick-off 3pm

2pts 7-4 Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Despite a recent blip in form, Chesterfield remain 23 points clear at the top of the National League table.

The Spireites have won just one of their last four matches, but Saturday’s trip to relegation-threatened Dorking in the early kick-off on TNT Sports is an excellent chance for them to increase their lead.

Wanderers have lost seven of their last eight home games and conceded 15 goals in that time, while Chesterfield have the best away record in the division and no team have scored more times on their travels.

Paul Cook’s side recorded an impressive 2-0 away win at promotion-chasing Barnet on Tuesday and the league’s top scorers – 86 in 35 matches – could rack up the goals against a Dorking team who have conceded 59 in 34 matches and boast the division's worst goal difference. A comfortable away win looks likely and there could be mileage in backing Chesterfield to give up two goals on the handicap.

Bromley’s 4-3 win over Chesterfield two weeks ago is their only win in their last eight games. Despite that impressive victory, they followed it with a draw against Dagenham & Redbridge and a defeat to Eastleigh.

The Ravens remain second but the visit of in-form Halifax will be no easy task this weekend. Chris Millington’s side hold the fifth-best away record and are on a four-match winning run which has taken them just one point short of the play-off spots. Backing Halifax in the draw-no-bet market appeals.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.