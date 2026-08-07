National League 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

Regan Linney can help to fire Carlisle to promotion this season Credit: Getty Images

When does the 2026-27 National League season start?

The 2026-27 National League season starts on Saturday, August 8.

2026-27 National League winner odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the National League this season. Here are the latest odds:

Winner Odds Carlisle 5-2 Boreham Wood 5-1 Hartlepool 11-2 Harrogate 13-2 Barrow 7-1 Southend 8-1 Forest Green 10-1 Bar 16-1

Odds correct at 3pm on Friday, August 7

Best bets

Carlisle to win the National League

4pts 5-2 general

Forest Green to be promoted

2pts 5-1 general

Boston to finish in the top seven

1pt 11-1 Paddy Power

Solihull Moors to finish in the top seven

0.5pt 19-1 Paddy Power

Macclesfield to win the National League North

2pts 7-1 bet365

Spennymoor to win the National League North

0.5pt each-way 33-1 bet365, Hills

Chelmsford to win the National League South

2pts each-way 10-1 bet365

Maidenhead to win the National League South

1pt each-way 25-1 bet365

2026-27 National League preview

York and Rochdale contested one of the most thrilling National League title races last season, but that excitement may have caused Carlisle’s effort to be overlooked.

The Cumbrians ended the campaign on 95 points – just one point fewer than York had in 2024-25 – and they finished with a flourish as they earned 23 points in their last ten games, conceding just seven goals in that period.

Carlisle appear to have all the tools to return to the Football League. Rob Elliot is now in charge after masterminding a sensational survival campaign with Gateshead last term. The Heed had lost 13 straight games and were 11 points from safety when Elliot took over in mid-February, but lost only four of their last 17 and stayed up.

Elliot has proved his ability in the National League and should get the best out of this Carlisle team who still have the majority of last season’s squad, including 19-goal striker Regan Linney.

Hartlepool have questions to answer

Hartlepool are generally second-favourites for the title after a number of big signings, including ex-Halifax striker Will Harris, who had 22 goals last season, and winger Jack Nolan, who netted 19 times for Morecambe.

However, there is a big question mark over new manager Lee Clark, who won just one of his nine games in charge of Rotherham this year, which was also his first stint in the dugout since 2022. Pools seem too big a risk at 11-2.

Boreham Wood finished fourth on 90 points last season and could be Carlisle’s biggest threat if they can replicate that effort, but they lost the playoff final on penalties, and that spot-kick defeat could leave a lasting scar. Star forward Abdul Abdulmalik has been linked with a big-money move away, and they are best left alone for now.

Harrogate and Barrow come down from League Two, and while both have solid squads, particularly after Harrogate signed Worthing’s star striker Brad Dolaghan, it’s worth noting that only three relegated teams in the past 21 seasons have immediately bounced back up to the Football League.

Southend lost just two of their final 12 games but have gone backwards with the departure of Gus Scott-Morriss and Andy Dallas, who combined for 31 goals last season, while Kieron Dyer comes in for his first managerial job.

Rovers could return to the promotion race

Forest Green could be worth keeping onside for promotion. They stumbled towards the end of last season but boast an exciting attack featuring Kyle McAllister, Kairo Mitchell and Ricardo Rees.

McAllister found the net 16 times last term, while Mitchell was hampered by injury for much of the campaign. However, his return, along with the smart signings of wingers Omari Patrick and James Berry, could give Rovers the firepower they need for promotion.

Boston also appeal as playoff contenders as they really turned a corner following Paul Hurst’s appointment in January.

The Pilgrims lost only four of their last 17 games, with three of those defeats being to highflying York, Rochdale and Carlisle. They’ve made some interesting signings and look worth a bet to finish in the top seven at 11-1.

Complete the staking plan with a nibble on Solihull Moors to also finish in the playoff places at a big price.

The Moors fell off a cliff at the end of last season and manager Chris Millington has a lot to prove, but they’ve done some good business over the summer and the permanent re-signing of Joe Sbarra makes them an intriguing prospect after he impressed on loan.

2026-27 National League North preview

The National League North looks to be a three-horse race between South Shields, Macclesfield and Morecambe, and the Silkmen appeal most.

Macclesfield had a strong first year in the division under John Rooney, finishing fourth, and the addition of winger Jonathan Ustabasi could take them to the next level.

Ustabasi scored 16 goals in 29 games for last year’s North winners AFC Fylde, while Adan George also adds firepower as he arrives from Telford.

South Shields finished second on 95 points last term but ex-manager Ian Watson has departed for Rochdale, so there are questions over how Mike Williamson will perform. However, they still have 29-goal striker Paul Blackett and the addition of forward Adam Campbell from Hartlepool is a big plus.

Morecambe have made a number of impressive signings following their relegation from the National League but it is yet to be seen how they’ll respond under new manager Adam Lakeland.

Spennymoor look worth a small each-way investment at a big price. The Moors finished only five points outside the playoffs last season and lost just two of their last 11 games.

Goals were an issue as only five teams scored fewer than them, but that has been addressed with the additions of Danny Johnson and Richie Bennett.

2026-27 National League South preview

Torquay suffered playoff final heartbreak last term but are the hot favourites to make amends this time. However, their mental resolve has been an issue and there is better value elsewhere.

The same can be said for Dorking, who were flying high before getting just one point from their final five league games.

Dagenham & Redbridge also have a lot to prove after flopping as last year’s ante-post favourites.

The best value looks to be with Chelmsford, who are ready to mount a big title challenge.

Despite finishing tenth, the Clarets were only 11 points behind division winners Worthing, and ended the campaign with only four defeats in 19.

They still have veteran striker Lyle Taylor up front, who scored 20 goals last season, and have bolstered their ranks by signing Nathan Ralph, Cav Miley and Jack Bridge from Southend.

Maidenhead appointed Ryan Peters as permanent manager after losing just six of his 28 games in charge on an interim basis last term, and he could guide the Magpies to a strong season.

They lost a number of key players over the summer but have recruited some solid replacements, including striker Connor Hall, and the Magpies look too big.

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2026-27 National League FAQs

When does the 2026-27 National League season start?

The 2026-27 National League season begins on Saturday, August 8, 2026, and concludes on Saturday, April 24, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 National League?

Carlisle are favourites to win the title, with Boreham Wood and Hartlepool expected to be their closest challengers.

Who won the National League title last season?

York City won the 2025-26 National League title, pipping Rochdale, who went on to win the playoffs.

How can I watch the National League in the UK?

DAZN has the live broadcast rights for the National League in the UK.

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