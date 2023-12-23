Motherwell v Rangers Scottish Premiership predictions and betting: Goals on the cards at Fir Park

Where to watch Motherwell v Rangers

Motherwell v Rangers predictions

Rangers made it 16 games without defeat and six wins on the spin with victory over St Johnstone on Wednesday night, which saw some firms make the Light Blues joint-favourites for the title.

Gers crusied to victory against the Saints, who played much of the match with ten men, so there should be plenty left in the tank for Rangers ahead of Sunday's trip to Motherwell.

Fourteen games have passed since Motherwell's last victory and although the Steelman kept St Mirren at bay last time out, it’s going to be a much tougher task to stand firm against the rampant Gers.

The Well have conceded 24 goals in their last 12 matches and while they kept Rangers to just one goal at Ibrox in September, the Glasgow giants have progressed hugely since Philippe Clement took charge in October.

There will be no easing up from Rangers as they seek to maintain the pressure on Celtic at the top of the table and backing over 3.5 goals looks the best approach for what should be a routine afternoon at Fir Park for the title hopefuls.

Key stat

Motherwell have gone 14 games without a victory.

