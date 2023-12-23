Motherwell v Rangers Scottish Premiership predictions and betting: Goals on the cards at Fir Park
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Motherwell v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday
Where to watch Motherwell v Rangers
Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 13-8 general
Motherwell v Rangers odds
Motherwell 9-1
Rangers 1-3
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Motherwell v Rangers predictions
Rangers made it 16 games without defeat and six wins on the spin with victory over St Johnstone on Wednesday night, which saw some firms make the Light Blues joint-favourites for the title.
Gers crusied to victory against the Saints, who played much of the match with ten men, so there should be plenty left in the tank for Rangers ahead of Sunday's trip to Motherwell.
Fourteen games have passed since Motherwell's last victory and although the Steelman kept St Mirren at bay last time out, it’s going to be a much tougher task to stand firm against the rampant Gers.
The Well have conceded 24 goals in their last 12 matches and while they kept Rangers to just one goal at Ibrox in September, the Glasgow giants have progressed hugely since Philippe Clement took charge in October.
There will be no easing up from Rangers as they seek to maintain the pressure on Celtic at the top of the table and backing over 3.5 goals looks the best approach for what should be a routine afternoon at Fir Park for the title hopefuls.
Key stat
Motherwell have gone 14 games without a victory.
Published on 23 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 13:28, 23 December 2023
