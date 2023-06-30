Saturday's MLS predictions and free football tips

Best bets

St Louis City to beat Colorado Rapids

1.30am Saturday night, Apple TV

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Houston Dynamo or draw double chance v Seattle Sounders

3.30am, Saturday night, Apple TV

1pt 21-20 Hills

Saturday MLS football predictions

It has been a rollercoaster campaign for this year's MLS expansion side St Louis City, who are on course to win the Western Conference in their maiden season.

City confounded early expectations with five wins on the spin to start their campaign before a run of four losses in six games. They then responded with another three successive victories before three defeats in four matches, only to get back on track with a 2-1 win over playoff chasers San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

That inconsistency will be concerning for their manager Bradley Carnell and St Louis will need to be more predictable if they are to mount a serious challenge for the MLS Cup.

They should, however, have few issues finding a way past hapless Colorado Rapids this weekend.

The Rapids are at the opposite end of the Western Conference standings with only two wins from 19 matches and have scored only 14 times all season.

They have failed to score in their last three fixtures against San Jose, Orlando and LA Galaxy, and could find themselves out of their depth at CityPark, where the hosts are worth a bet to win.

Seattle Sounders are one of the sides trying to keep pace with St Louis but they are in a downward spiral at present.

A goalless draw with Orlando last weekend was Seattle's fifth successive game without success and they head into their next match with Houston Dynamo low on confidence.

Their situation is not helped by the absence of key forward Jordan Morris, who is on international duty with the USA at the Gold Cup, and they should be opposed.

Dynamo have won four of their last five games in all competitions, scoring four times in three of those fixtures, and their attacking firepower should see them take at least a point at Lumen Field.

