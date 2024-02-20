2024 MLS season predictions, outright winner tips and top goalscorer bets: Seattle Sounders to upstage Messi and Miami

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch the MLS

The 2024 MLS season will be streamed on Apple TV.

Best bets

Seattle Sounders to win the Western Conference

1pt 5-1 general

Giorgos Giakoumakis to be MLS top scorer

1pt each-way 12-1 general

2024 MLS season predictions

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami was undoubtedly the biggest signing in MLS history and he helped propel his new side to the Leagues Cup trophy in his first few months with the club.

The Herons managed only a second-bottom finish in the Eastern Conference last season, however, with Gerardo Martino’s side winning just four of their 12 league games after Messi’s arrival.

They have invested in youth over the offseason and also reunited Messi with Luis Suarez but even-money quotes look short enough for Inter Miami to win the Supporters’ Shield, the prize for the team with the best regular-season record.

The better value may be in the battle for the Western Conference, where the Seattle Sounders make plenty of appeal.

The Sounders finished runners-up to St Louis in the West's regular season before losing to LAFC in the playoffs.

They had the best defensive record in MLS, conceding just 32 times in 34 regular-season games, and have added creative Argentinian youngster Pedro de la Vega to their squad.

LAFC are favourites in the market but have lost several core players from last season, including the retired Giorgio Chiellini, while talisman Carlos Vela is yet to sign up again for the new campaign.

In Brian Schmetzer, Seattle have one of the best managers in America so punters should side with them to be top dogs in the West.

Messi predictably dominates the MLS top goalscorer market but he is well worth taking on at prohibitive odds.

The Argentina superstar is 36 years old and it is hard to bank on his fitness holding up over the entire season, especially since Inter Miami have qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 21 regular-season starts for Atlanta United last season and, supplied by Thiago Almada – one of the best players in the league – he can hit new heights to be the league's top scorer.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.