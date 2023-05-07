Millwall v Blackburn Rovers predictions and odds: Rovers thrown to the Lions

Where to watch Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Millwall

1pt 20-21 Coral

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

Millwall 20-21

Blackburn Rovers 14-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers team news

Millwall

Gary Rowett has a clean bill of health and could name an unchanged side from the one that beat Blackpool last time out.

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack is a doubt but Sam Gallagher should return after a hamstring injury.

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers predictions

The Championship playoffs are still a possibility for these two sides but Millwall are in the box seat and should extend their season at Blackburn's expense.

The south Londoners are sixth but have three teams breathing down their necks, just two points back.

Blackburn are one of that trio but their form has fallen off a cliff and it is hard to see them bouncing back at the Lions' den.

Rovers are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, and although Millwall haven't been much better of late, they are fancied to finish the job on Monday.

Gary Rowett's men have won just two of their last eight matches, but a 3-2 win at Blackpool last time out suggests they should be in decent spirits for this contest.

Key stat

Blackburn haven't won any of their last nine matches in all competitions

